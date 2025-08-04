Bharti Airtel launches Xtelify, for global digital transformation in telecom and enterprise sectors

Bharti Airtel has announced a comprehensive strategy aimed at supporting digital transformation for enterprises and telecom operators worldwide through its newly rebranded digital subsidiary, Xtelify. The move reflects Airtel’s broader shift from being a traditional telecom provider to a digital technology service company.

At the centre of this initiative is the launch of Airtel Cloud, a telco-grade, independent cloud platform developed entirely in India. Built on an AI-enabled software stack, Airtel Cloud is intended to offer an alternative to international telecom software vendors and hyperscale cloud providers, while aligning with India’s emphasis on digital sovereignty.

According to the company, Airtel Cloud is hosted on next-generation, energy-efficient data centres and is capable of processing up to 14 billion transactions per minute, the same operational scale used internally by Airtel. The platform is designed with a strong focus on compliance, with all data stored within India and not accessible to foreign entities. Airtel states that the cloud platform could offer up to 40% cost savings for Indian businesses.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel, said the company is making its internal platforms, developed and scaled within Airtel, available to enterprises in India and telecom operators globally. He described this as a significant development in Airtel’s ongoing evolution.

Xtelify’s Core Platform

While Airtel Cloud provides the infrastructure, Xtelify's main offering lies in its AI-driven software platform, which consists of four key products:

Xtelify Work – Tools for AI-based field service automation and resource optimisation.

Xtelify Serve – A multi-channel customer service platform with context-aware capabilities.

Xtelify Data Engine – A converged analytics solution providing customised insights.

Xtelify IQ – A secure, real-time engagement platform for customer interaction.

These products are designed to support a range of telecom-related operational needs, including improving customer engagement, managing large-scale field operations, and reducing workforce attrition.

International Adoption

Xtelify’s software suite is already being implemented by several international telecom operators:

Singtel (Singapore) is deploying Xtelify Work for AI-based real-time tracking, dispatch, and field operations management.

Globe Telecom (Philippines) is using Xtelify Serve to enhance its customer service operations for millions of subscribers.

Airtel Africa is rolling out Xtelify Work, Data Engine, and IQ across 14 countries, enabling 150,000 field agents and supporting large-scale applications such as fraud detection and spam prevention.

Strategic Shift

With the launch of Xtelify, Airtel is signalling a shift in its business strategy. The company is positioning itself not only as a telecom operator but also as a provider of managed services, AI-driven software, and digital infrastructure to enterprise and telecom sectors globally.