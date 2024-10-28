Gopal Vittal appointed vice-chairman of Bharti Airtel

Gopal Vittal has been appointed as Vice-Chairman of Bharti Airtel, as part of a succession plan, in addition to his current role as Managing Director. In addition to leading the India business, he would assume broader telecom responsibilities for the entire group. Vittal will serve as the Bharti nominated director on Airtel Africa Plc's board, providing strategic input. He will drive group synergies in areas including network strategy, digital and technology, procurement, and talent management. On 1st January , 2026, he will be appointed Executive Vice Chairman of Bharti Airtel Limited.

For the past twelve years, Gopal Vittal has served as Bharti Airtel's Managing Director and CEO. Airtel has established a successful portfolio of companies, including mobile, B2B, Home Broadband, DTH, and digital services. Airtel's revenue market share in mobile has increased from 30% to 40%, despite strong competition.

Airtel also claims to have established a resilient organisation with best-in-class personnel, world-class digital capabilities, tech enablement, and strong values. The company's focus on customer satisfaction and digital capabilities, combined with a talented workforce, ensures its future success. The company's market capitalisation has increased fivefold to over 100 billion USD.

On January 1, 2026, Shashwat Sharma, who is now the Chief Operation Officer, will be named MD & CEO of Bharti Airtel Ltd. He is being named the company's CEO designate in order to prepare for this position. Shashwat will oversee the complete end-to-end consumer business in his capacity as CEO designee. Vittal will be in charge of guiding and preparing Shashwat to succeed him as Bharti Airtel's MD and CEO.

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Bharti Airtel stated, "Airtel, India’s foremost corporate entity, has had a distinguished record of well thought out structured succession planning. I am extremely pleased with the succession and transition plan of leadership at Airtel and there could not have been a better time for Airtel to unveil the new arrangement where change and continuity will go hand in hand. Empowerment has been an article of faith with me which has resulted in a highly energized management delivering superior results. Airtel is one of the rare home grown enterprises where the finest professionals combine entrepreneurial flair to bring to hundreds of millions of customers, the best technology and services in our industry.

Board Alteration

After serving Airtel for nine years in his current position, Rakesh Bharti Mittal will join the boards of Bharti Hexacom Limited and Indus Towers Limited. With immediate effect, Rajan Bharti Mittal rejoins Airtel as the nominee for the Bharti Board.