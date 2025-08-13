Avantel secures Rs 10.11 crore satcom order from HAL

Advanced communication products company Avantel has secured a Rs 10.11 crore order from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the supply of Satellite Communication (satcom) Equipment – Airborne Version. HAL, a public sector aerospace and defence manufacturer under the Ministry of Defence, will deploy the equipment to meet operational requirements for its aircraft programmes.

According to the company release, Avantel will complete the delivery and commissioning of the systems by 10 August 2026. The equipment will be supplied with a 24-month warranty from the date of acceptance.

Commenting on the order, Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel, said the engagement with HAL reflects the company’s focus on delivering mission-ready, secure Satcom solutions for specialised aerospace needs, while supporting India’s goal of self-reliance in critical sectors.

HAL plays a central role in equipping the Indian Armed Forces with advanced aircraft, and the deal marks another step in strengthening domestic defence communication capabilities.

Delivering Indigenous Defence Communications Solution

Avantel specialises in designing and manufacturing communication products, radar systems, and network management software, with a client base including the Indian Space Research Organisation, Defence Research and Development Organisation, Indian Railways, Boeing, and other government and private entities.

Founded by Vidyasagar Abburi, the company has over three decades of experience in strategic communications, ranging from radio component manufacturing to advanced solutions in satellite communications, HF communications, electronic warfare, and radar systems. Its portfolio includes software-defined radios, air defence radars, and small satellites for security applications.

The HAL order adds to a series of contracts won by Avantel in 2025. In June, the company received two domestic orders worth Rs 24.73 crore, including Rs 13.67 crore from DRDO’s Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory for software-defined radios and Rs 11.06 crore from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. Earlier in February, the company won a Rs 43.25 crore order from NewSpace India, the commercial arm of ISRO, to supply and install more than 45,000 transponder devices.

However, the latest financial results for the quarter ending June 2025, declared on 25 July, show a decline in performance. Its Profit Before Tax minus other income stood at Rs 5.25 crore, well below the average Rs 19.42 crore of the previous four quarters. Profit After Tax fell to Rs 3.23 crore from an average of Rs 14.11 crore.

According to the company, its net sales at Rs 51.91 crore were lower than the four-quarter average of Rs 62.28 crore, while operating profit at Rs 10.46 crore was the lowest in five quarters. The Operating Profit Margin stood at 20.15%, and Earnings per Share dropped to Rs 0.13.

In May this year, Avantel raised Rs 80.90 crore through a rights issue to fund new manufacturing facilities in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, focusing on electronics, antennas, and Ground Station-as-a-Service infrastructure. The issue involved the allotment of 2.02 crore equity shares.