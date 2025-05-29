Quantum research facility launched by DRDO to support defence innovation

In a move aimed at advancing India’s domestic capabilities in quantum technologies for strategic and defence applications, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) inaugurated the Quantum Technology Research Centre (QTRC) at Metcalfe House, Delhi, on 27 May 2025. The facility was formally opened by DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat.

Equipped with specialised infrastructure for developing technologies in quantum communication, sensing, and timekeeping, the QTRC represents a significant step in strengthening India’s quantum ecosystem, particularly in support of national defence and security objectives. As international competition in quantum computing and cryptography intensifies, India is seeking to build sovereign capabilities to ensure technological self-reliance and strategic security.

The QTRC is designed to support the evaluation of single-photon sources and the characterisation of specialist lasers, including Distributed Feedback Lasers and Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Lasers, both essential components for secure optical communication systems. The facility also includes platforms for testing quantum key distribution (QKD) systems, which are designed to enable encrypted communication resistant to potential threats from future quantum computers. Additionally, the centre supports the characterisation of microfabricated alkali vapour cells.

Managed by the Solid State Physics Laboratory (SSPL), the QTRC also focuses on research into advanced solid-state quantum devices and materials. Key areas of development include an atomic magnetometer using optically pumped magnetometry for high-sensitivity magnetic field detection, and an ultra-compact atomic clock based on coherent population trapping, intended for precise timekeeping in environments where Global Navigation Satellite Systems are inaccessible.

The establishment of the QTRC aligns with the broader goals of India’s National Quantum Mission, which aims to position the country as a significant contributor to global research and development in quantum science and engineering. This includes areas such as secure communication, data handling, quantum sensing, and quantum computing.

According to reports, DRDO’s role is central to translating scientific advancements into practical defence applications. The ability to secure critical infrastructure from future quantum-based threats, particularly those posed by foreign entities developing large-scale quantum computers capable of breaking conventional encryption, is a key motivation behind the initiative. In this evolving threat landscape, technologies like quantum key distribution are increasingly viewed as essential components of national security.