iBus Networks on expanding digital connectivity in India

In this exclusive interview, we sat down with Ram Sellaratnam, the CEO and Co-founder of iBus Networks, during the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, to discuss the company’s pivotal role in enhancing India’s digital and telecom infrastructure. iBus Networks, known for its cutting-edge in-building wireless solutions and outdoor small cell deployments, is helping telecom operators expand connectivity in both urban and rural areas.

Ram delves into how the company is addressing the challenges of scaling, leveraging hyperlocal data intelligence, and forming crucial partnerships with government bodies to drive digital transformation. This conversation offers valuable insights into the innovations shaping the future of seamless connectivity in India.

How do iBus Networks contribute to building wireless solutions, and how does this benefit telecom operators?

Our brand name iBus stands for In-Building Solutions. This refers to the connectivity solutions we offer, which today are often referred to as digital solutions. At the core of our services is ensuring internet availability inside buildings. Our primary focus is to guarantee that connectivity is always available, whether in commercial buildings, residential complexes, or other indoor environments.

There are two key components to this. The first is related to the mobile ecosystem, which involves telecom service providers (TSPs) such as Airtel, Jio, and others. We build a shared, scalable network that can handle multiple technologies from 2G to 5G and offer it to service providers as a shared infrastructure. The idea is that operators can share the same network infrastructure without needing to invest in individual systems. This is our expertise in creating a network that can be shared across different telecom operators. The second component of our work involves broadband solutions, ensuring connectivity for other use cases, like Wi-Fi, within the building.

In short, iBus ensures that both mobile operators and broadband service providers have a scalable, shared infrastructure that delivers seamless connectivity, which in turn improves user experiences and

iBus Networks also offers B2B enterprise Wi-Fi solutions. Could you explain how this benefits industries like hospitality and education?

Wi-Fi is another important part of our business, and we focus heavily on providing enterprise Wi-Fi services. In industries like hospitality or education, Wi-Fi is critical for delivering a seamless user experience. For example, in a hotel, guests expect high-quality, secure Wi-Fi for streaming videos, making video calls, or simply staying connected with their work or families.

Our Wi-Fi solutions ensure high capacity, reliability, and security, which is vital for environments like hotels, where you have many users simultaneously accessing the network. For educational institutions, reliable Wi-Fi allows students and staff to access digital learning tools, stream educational videos, and collaborate online. We offer these Wi-Fi solutions as a managed service, meaning we handle everything from network setup to maintenance, ensuring that the networks are always operating at their best.

How do outdoor small cells enhance last-mile connectivity, and what challenges do you address for mobile operators?

Outdoor small cells are a crucial component of our offering, especially with the rollout of 5G. 5G, as you know, is more of a capacity-driven technology, meaning it can handle much more data but requires more dense coverage. Traditionally, with technologies like 2G or 3G, you could have one large tower that would cover half a kilometre in radius. But with 5G, you need smaller towers, known as small cells, that provide coverage over a much smaller area—typically around 100 meters in radius. These small cells ensure that there’s sufficient coverage in high-demand areas, such as city centres, commercial districts, or stadiums.

One of the challenges mobile operators face with 5G is ensuring consistent, high-capacity coverage across these small cells. We solve this by designing and deploying small cell networks that can handle the increased demand for data, providing operators with a reliable solution for their last-mile connectivity needs.

How are you leveraging hyperlocal data to provide intelligence and support digital services?

Data is becoming more important by the day, and we approach it from two perspectives. First is security. We ensure that all user data is secure and that the user retains control over how their data is used. For example, if a user signs up for our services, we ensure that their data is protected and not misused. If the user chooses to monetise their data or engage with brands through our platform, we facilitate that in a secure and transparent manner.

The second aspect involves combining online and offline behaviours. For instance, with the rise of e-commerce, many consumers interact with brands online before making purchases offline, or vice versa. By leveraging hyperlocal data, we can better understand these consumer patterns. This helps brands create more personalised experiences by merging online interactions with offline experiences, enhancing customer engagement, and improving sales outcomes.

As iBus Networks expands its footprint in India, what challenges are you facing in scaling the business?

Scaling a business like ours comes with several challenges. One of the main challenges is talent acquisition. As our operations expand, we need to find the right talent to manage each site effectively. With our presence spread across 40-50% of India's ZIP codes, having the right human capital in place is critical to delivering consistent service quality across such a wide geography.

Another significant challenge is dealing with local regulations. Right-of-way regulations, for example, vary from state to state. Much like tax compliance, it isn’t centrally governed, which means we have to ensure that we comply with the specific laws and regulations in each state where we operate. This adds complexity to our operations, but it’s something we have to manage as we scale.

Finally, there’s an awareness challenge. Many of our customers and partners, especially in real estate, don’t yet fully understand the importance of digital infrastructure. They tend to prioritise physical infrastructure like electricity, without recognising that Wi-Fi and other digital solutions are now just as critical. Part of our work involves educating our customers about the value of investing in digital infrastructure, showing them how it enhances user experiences and adds value to their properties.

What kind of partnerships is iBus Networks forming with government bodies and industry partners to support its growth?

We actively engage with industry bodies and government forums to ensure our business is aligned with national priorities and regulatory frameworks. One of the main industry forums we are part of is the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), which represents companies like ours in discussions with the government. We’re also involved with the Broadband India Forum, where we work to promote broadband and digital infrastructure development.

Through these forums, we work closely with the government to present our requirements and explain how technology is moving ahead of regulations. For example, regulations in the telecom sector are often playing catch-up with the pace of technological advancement. By participating in these forums and events like IMC, where government leaders are present, we ensure that our voice is heard and that the regulatory environment evolves to support the needs of the industry.

We’ve even had the opportunity to engage directly with top government officials, including the Prime Minister, at such events. This helps us build relationships with key decision-makers and ensure that our growth aligns with the broader digital infrastructure goals of the country.