DIPA hails new telecom RoW rules as key to India's 5G future

The Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) has hailed the Government of India’s new Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, as a pivotal move that will revolutionise the deployment of telecom infrastructure across the country.

The association believes that the new rules, which will take effect on 1 January 2025, will fast-track the rollout of advanced networks, including 5G, and significantly boost India’s standing as a global telecom leader. The regulations address critical challenges that telecom operators face, easing processes and ensuring more predictable and cost-efficient infrastructure deployment.

Simplified Procedures, Faster Approvals

One of the standout features of the Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, is the introduction of a transparent and streamlined process for securing RoW permissions. Previously, operators faced delays due to unclear timelines and bureaucratic hurdles.

The new regulations establish a time-bound system, ensuring public authorities respond to applications within a defined period. If no response is received within the stipulated timeframe, the permissions will be deemed granted, thus reducing delays that have long plagued infrastructure projects.

In addition, the new rules cap the charges that can be levied for granting RoW permissions. This move brings more predictability to telcos’ financial planning and makes it easier to budget for infrastructure development. By introducing such clarity, the government aims to reduce both time and cost overruns, thereby speeding up the rollout of networks like 5G, which are critical for India’s digital ambitions.

Small Cells, Digital Portal to Aid 5G Deployment

The rules also make special provisions for installing small cell infrastructure on street furniture, such as lamp posts and traffic lights. Small cells are essential for densifying telecom networks, especially as India moves towards full-scale 5G deployment.

By easing the process of installing small cells, the government is simplifying the process for telecom providers to strengthen their networks, particularly in densely populated urban areas where high-speed connectivity is in high demand.

To further streamline the process, the government has introduced a centralised digital portal for all applications and communications related to RoW permissions. This digital platform will bring greater transparency to the entire process, making it easier for public authorities and telecom operators to track application progress and reduce administrative bottlenecks.

Describing the new rules as a “paradigm shift” in India’s approach to telecom infrastructure development, Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General, DIPA, emphasised that the simplified procedures and capped charges would eliminate long-standing barriers that have historically delayed network deployment.

Singh also noted that the introduction of deemed approvals would drastically reduce bureaucratic delays, allowing telecom providers to deploy 5G infrastructure at an unprecedented pace.

“The Telecommunications (Right of Way) Rules, 2024, is a landmark development that will enable faster and more cost-effective telecom infrastructure deployment,” Singh said, adding that by addressing critical issues such as permissions and costs, these rules will expedite the rollout of next-gen networks and help realise the government’s Vision India@2047 of a digitally empowered nation.

A Step Towards Vision India@2047

The new RoW rules align closely with the government’s Vision India@2047 initiative, which aims to position the country as a global digital infrastructure and services leader. By facilitating faster and more efficient deployment of telecom networks, including 5G, the rules will play a crucial role in supporting the growth of emerging technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and smart city solutions.

The government’s focus on simplifying the infrastructure deployment process will also ensure better digital connectivity in rural and underserved areas, bridging the digital divide and creating new opportunities for India’s burgeoning digital economy. These reforms are expected to generate new jobs in the telecom and technology sectors, further boosting the country’s growth potential and enhancing its position as a hub for innovation in telecom services and manufacturing.

As India moves towards becoming a digital superpower, the new RoW Rules will serve as a cornerstone in building the robust, future-ready telecom infrastructure that the country needs to achieve its digital ambitions, DIPA stated in a press release.