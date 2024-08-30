Similar to roads, digital infrastructure must also be protected

Dharmender Khajuria, Head – Network Partnerships, Bharti Airtel, brings over 24 years of experience in consumer durables and telecom, spanning diverse geographic and multicultural settings. His leadership roles have included COO positions in J&K, UP West, Uttarakhand, and CEO roles in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. With extensive expertise in sales, distribution, marketing, and operations management, he has held full P&L responsibility. In this conversation with Shubhendu Parth, he discusses the challenges faced by telecom service providers in network expansion and fibreisation, the ROW issue, and ongoing efforts in collaboration and green initiatives. Excerpts:

The rollout of 5G requires significant network infrastructure upgrades. What are the key technological and policy considerations for Indian telcos in building a robust network infrastructure?

Rather than focusing solely on Indian telcos, let us look at the global scenario. Whenever there is a technological shift, whether moving from 3G to 4G, 4G to 5G, or even in the future, from 5G to 6G, the first consideration is upgrading the infrastructure. Moving from 4G to 5G, for example, requires significant upgrades not only to the infrastructure but also in terms of spectrum management. Having sufficient spectrum and managing it efficiently is critical because new technologies depend on specific spectrum frequencies.

Another crucial aspect for telcos globally is the development of use cases. The question is, how do we monetise these new technologies? What use cases will add value for consumers and businesses, thereby justifying the investment in the network? This is essential from a technology perspective.

From a policy perspective, we are fortunate to be in an era where many things have changed over the past few years. The new Telecom Bill has been introduced, although we await the accompanying rules. The Right of Way (ROW) policies, initially announced in 2016, have seen amendments in 2022 and further updated in 2023. These policies are helping telcos by making it easier to roll out nationwide networks. Many state governments also encourage telcos to deploy fibre, 5G networks, and small cells, further supporting this growth.

A strong fibre backhaul is essential for 5G performance. What challenges do Indian telecom operators face in fibre deployment, and how can these be overcome to ensure a successful 5G rollout?

The difference between 4G and 5G lies primarily in data speeds, and achieving these speeds requires a robust backhaul. Backhaul can be built on microwave or fibre, but fibre offers significantly better data speeds and capacity. The challenges in fibre deployment begin with implementing ROW rules across states and cities by urban local bodies. These bodies must recognise that digital infrastructure is essential for Digital India and making the respective states digital rather than viewing it as merely a revenue stream. The Centre has already framed the rules, but their adoption has to happen at the state level by the urban local bodies. Their support is critical for the deployment.

Execution is another challenge. When deploying in urban areas, it is important to minimise the impact on pedestrians and local residents. Technologies like micro-trenching and Subsurface Gravel Drainage, SGD help reduce disruptions. Also, most of the work is done at night to ensure minimum disturbance. We also need to ensure that the fibre we lay is future-proof in terms of quality and capacity.

Another critical point is the availability of skilled workforce. While the industry is trying to train people to become more skilled resources, it would be beneficial if government skill development centres could also design courses according to the telecom industry’s needs, providing us with a ready-to-deploy workforce.

Lastly, the return on capex is a significant concern. Infrastructure projects like fibre deployment require substantial upfront investment, which does not yield immediate returns; the return on investments usually takes 10 to 15 years. As India continues to build new infrastructure similar to roads, digital infrastructure must also be protected from disruptions. For this, various agencies must closely collaborate with us. The central government’s Click Before You Dig or CBUD initiative is a step in the right direction. However, much work still needs to be done to prevent damage to existing digital infrastructure. Disruptions not only inconvenience customers but also require costly and time-consuming repairs.

Building robust telecom infrastructure requires collaboration between various stakeholders, including resolving the vital ROW issue. We saw the willingness to collaborate during the COVID times. What is the status now, especially at the state level? Are there any concerns?

When it comes to the implementation of ROW rules, 26 states and union territories out of 36 have officially adopted the new rules. However, the real challenge is ensuring these rules are uniformly adopted across every city and municipality. Unfortunately, that is not yet the case. Each municipality needs to understand that providing digital infrastructure is an essential service for their citizens rather than viewing it merely as a revenue source. Once local governments recognise this, it will significantly benefit the telecom industry.

The coordination seen during COVID-19 times has largely been maintained. States have realised the importance of digital infrastructure as an essential service. However, there is still work to be done. Ten states and union territories have yet to adopt the ROW rules, and many urban local bodies still need to embrace the policy fully in both letter and spirit. We are actively engaging with state governments and urban local bodies to help them understand the importance of this issue for their citizens. I am optimistic that, with continued efforts, we will see positive changes that favour the industry’s growth.

There seems to be a concern regarding disparity in the ROW rates across geographies. Since you are heading the Infrastructure Committee of the industry body COAI, how are you pushing to create a uniform ROW rate?

You have touched on a sensitive issue—disparities in ROW rates across different states and municipalities. The central government has already issued guidelines, with notifications coming in 2016, updated in 2022 and 2023, which prescribe uniform rates. For example, the administrative charge is set at Rs 1 per metre, and the road restoration charges vary depending on the type of road—whether it is a katcha road, a bituminous (BT) road, or a cement concrete (CC) road.

However, the concern arises because each state, and even municipalities within the same state, interprets and applies these rates differently. In some states, road restoration charges are as low as Rs 500 per metre; in others, they can go as high as Rs 10,000 per metre. This disparity creates significant challenges for telecom service providers (TSPs) and infrastructure providers (IPs).

To address this, we must push for uniformity in ROW rates, especially within similar cities. For instance, metro and Tier 1 cities should have standardised rates for the same type of roadway, whether a CC road or otherwise. Similarly, Tier 2 cities could have a different but consistent rate structure. This transparency would make it easier for TSPs and IPs to plan and invest in infrastructure across states.

And should this be based on the Schedule of Rates?

Yes, ideally, it should be based on the Schedule of Rates. The ROW rules indicate that the Public Works Department (PWD) rates or Central Public Works Department (CPWD) rates should apply, depending on availability. If the PWD rates are unavailable, the CPWD rates should be used. However, there still needs to be greater transparency. For instance, having clear and visible charges for different types of roads—say, for a CC road versus a BT road—would make the process more transparent and easier for us to navigate.

Strategies for network development in urban and rural areas can differ significantly. What can telecom companies do to ensure their network investments effectively cater to the needs of both regions?

Network development has traditionally focused on urban areas where connectivity is well-established. However, the current challenge in urban regions is addressing ‘black holes’ or areas with poor coverage, which requires network densification and capacity building. This can be achieved through new technologies like Massive MIMO, which we have implemented in places like stadiums during events like the IPL to support high data usage.

The primary focus in rural areas has been on extending basic connectivity, with 4G expansion gradually reaching these regions. The key difference between urban and rural network development lies in fibre deployment. While over 50% of urban towers are fibreised, rural areas lag, with only about 30% fibreisation. However, fibre deployment is picking up pace in rural areas.

Where fibre is viable, the industry is expanding its reach; where it is not, microwave solutions are being used. Public-private partnerships, like our collaboration with NHAI’s arm, NHLML—National Highways Logistics Management Limited, are also crucial. For instance, we are working on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is being developed as a ‘Digital Highway,’ to determine the telecom industry’s fibre requirements.

In summary, urban areas require densification and capacity enhancement, while rural areas focus on expanding connectivity using a combination of fibre and microwave solutions supported by public-private partnerships.

Since you mentioned NHAI, are there plans to create common trenches and lay fibre along national highways?

NHAI is indeed making progress in this area. They are working on building around 20 routes, with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway being the pilot project. This initiative involves both Greenfield and Brownfield segments. For newly constructed highways, they will lay fibre as part of the project. Existing roads are planned to use ducted fibre. They aim to focus on major routes, such as Bangalore-Hyderabad and Hyderabad-Chennai, to facilitate industry use and monetisation.

What are your views on the future of network partnerships in the Indian telecom sector? What emerging trends do you foresee?

The future of network partnerships looks promising. For instance, our collaboration with NHAI on the Digital Highway is an excellent example of public-private synergy. We also work closely with smart cities to integrate network infrastructure with other urban services like waste management. Another trend is partnering with cloud companies to enhance customer value. Edge computing is another area where telecom companies and data centre providers are working together to reduce latency and deliver faster services. Ultimately, partnerships focusing on delivering greater customer value will be key to success.

You are also driving green initiatives in the industry. What steps are you taking in this area?

We are at the beginning stages of implementing green initiatives. The Ministry of Power’s new order from May 2023 allows telecom operators with a cumulative load of over 100 kilowatts to access green energy through open access. We are discussing implementing this policy with various states and collaborating with green energy developers for solar and wind power. We aim to integrate green energy into our telecom towers to support a sustainable future.

