Manoj Kumar Singh Appointed as New Director General of DIPA

Manoj Kumar Singh has been named the new Director General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), effective immediately. Singh brings extensive experience from his previous roles at Indus Towers, where he served in various key capacities including Chief Regulatory Officer & CSR, and CTO & Chief of Regulatory Affairs & Sustainability. His appointment follows the stepping down of the former Director-General, T.R. Dua, who served DIPA for over 13 years.

Singh is expected to lead DIPA in its mission to enhance India's digital infrastructure by leveraging his vast experience in the passive infrastructure industry. His leadership is expected to drive significant advancements in DIPA's collaborative efforts among major industry players.

"I am delighted to join Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) as Director General. I am confident that DIPA will continue to provide a neutral platform for Digital Infrastructure Industry players to grow together and contribute to building “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” through world class digital infrastructure," said Singh about his new role.

As DIPA continues to advocate for world-class digital infrastructure, Singh’s expertise will be crucial in navigating the association towards achieving 'Aatm Nirbhar Bharat' and enhancing digital connectivity across India.