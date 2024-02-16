India Goes Digital: DoT announces "Sangam: Digital Twin" for Infrastructure Transformation

The purpose of 'Sangam: Digital Twin' by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is to revolutionize infrastructure planning and design by Digital Twin technology to create virtual replicas of physical assets.

Through this initiative, real-time monitoring, simulation, and analysis will enable experimental iterations and feedback loops to adapt to changes effectively, ensuring optimal outcomes. By combining the capabilities of 5G, IoT, AI, AR/VR, AI native 6G, and next-gen computational technologies, the initiative aims to promote a nationwide approach.

The 'Sangam: Digital Twin' initiative comprises a Proof of Concept (PoC) distributed across two stages to be conducted in a major Indian city. The first stage focuses on exploratory activities to clarify the project's scope and encourage creative exploration of its potential.

The second stage involves practical demonstrations of specific use cases to create a future blueprint, facilitating collaboration and potentially serving as a roadmap for scaling and replicating successful strategies in future infrastructure projects.

This initiative is launched against the backdrop of significant advancements in communication, computation, and sensing over the past decade, aligning with the vision for 2047 in the era of rapid technological evolution. India has experienced notable progress in computational technologies, platforms, services, and high-speed connectivity during this time.

Sangam serves as a platform to unite stakeholders and translate innovative concepts into practical solutions, bridging the gap between ideation and implementation to drive advancements in infrastructure.Following the principle of a holistic approach to innovation, Sangam encourages stakeholders to go beyond the traditional boundaries and influence unified data and collective intelligence.

It includes showcasing the practical application of innovative infrastructure planning solutions that provides a blueprint for scaling and replicating successful strategies in future infrastructure projects.

It is positioned at the forefront of technological advancements in urban planning. In a world where cities are competing with rapid urbanization, climate change, and resource management challenges, digital twins emerge as a promising solution. They empower city planners and policymakers to simulate and analyze scenarios, facilitating data-driven decisions for creating more sustainable, efficient, and livable urban environments.

While the exact timeline of the project remains undisclosed, its potential to revolutionize the future of urban planning is undeniable. As digital twin technology advances, it may become an essential asset in the arena of architects and urban planners, fundamentally transforming the way cities are conceived and governed.

In November last year, the Survey of India (SOI) signed an agreement with Indian private mapping companies, including Gainers International, to replicate urban landscapes and physical assets with accurate details and develop 3D maps in line with the national geospatial policies. The goal is to create digital replicas of major cities and towns across the country by 2035, in alignment with national objectives.

The deadline for submitting expressions of interest (EoI) responses is March 15, 2024.

Sangam Digital Twin holds the potential to significantly transform the way infrastructure is planned, designed, and managed in India. However, it's still early days, and its success will depend on the collaboration of various stakeholders and the effectiveness of its implementation.

Relevance for the Telecom industry:

The objective of sangam digital twin is to extensively utilize cloud computing to establish virtual replicas of physical assets, facilitating real-time monitoring, simulation, and analysis. This approach empowers telecom companies to optimize infrastructure, reduce expenses, and elevate service quality.

Additionally, the initiative assists telecom firms in managing vast data volumes from diverse sources like IoT devices, edge computing, and quantum computing, aiding them in making informed decisions and enhancing services.

Integration of edge and quantum computing within Sangam: Digital Twin enhances telecom infrastructure, ensuring high-speed, low-latency connectivity and service improvement.

Furthermore, the initiative contributes to establishing a ubiquitous mobile infrastructure, enabling seamless customer connectivity. Sangam: Digital Twin also addresses IoT device price and variety management, fostering cost-effective and innovative service provision.

Efficient handling of data variety and speed by telecom companies is facilitated by Sangam: Digital Twin, driving service efficiency and innovation. Harnessing space technology such as satellite communication, Sangam: Digital Twin strengthens telecom firms' ability to provide seamless customer connectivity.

Moreover, it aids in creating an efficient, scalable infrastructure for 5G, enhancing high-speed, low-latency connectivity and service quality. Ultimately, Sangam: Digital Twin's focus on affordable high-speed connectivity enables telecom companies to enhance services and elevate the customer experience.

Impact on the Industry:

Adopting a Wait-and-See Approach: companies may opt for a cautious stance, preferring to observe Sangam's development and assess its tangible benefits before fully committing.

Implementation Concerns: Questions may arise regarding the feasibility and effectiveness of executing such a large-scale project, prompting cautious deliberation.

Data Privacy Apprehensions: Companies may be concerned regarding data privacy and security implications associated with the creation of digital twins for infrastructure assets.

Written By Rashi Grover