The Role of Satellite Communication in Enhancing 5G and IoT Ecosystems

At the Voice&Data 5G+ conference Shivaji Chatterjee, CEO, President & MD, Hughes Communication explained how Satellite Communications is increasingly integrated into the expansive 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Advertisment

He said, "As technology rapidly evolves, we are becoming increasingly integrated into the expansive 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Whether it's smart buildings, smart offices, smart factories, or smart cities, IoT is transforming infrastructure, devices, and urban elements." In further discussion, he explained what happens when we think on a larger scale—what about a smart country?

This is where the inclusive nature of satellite communication (Satcom) comes into play. Historically, there were significant restrictions on the technology required to complement wireless solutions capable of supporting IoT. However, recent advancements in Satcom have enabled it to play a much more vital role in this ecosystem. The rapid evolution of satellite technologies is now allowing seamless service delivery in areas where wireless networks alone cannot suffice.

Why Satellite IoT is Essential

Advertisment

Chatterjee also talked about one of the key challenges in building a truly connected nation is the need for 100% coverage. While wireless networks like 4G and 5G provide robust connectivity, there are significant geographical gaps. In India, for example, 98-99% of the population has access to cellular networks, but only about 70-75% of the landmass is covered. This leaves vast areas without reliable connectivity. The only viable solution for these remote regions is satellite IoT, which must be both economical and easy to deploy.

Many use cases, particularly in industries such as agriculture (smart farming), mining, power utilities, and railroads, are ideally suited for satellite IoT. These sectors often operate in remote locations, where traditional wireless networks cannot reach. Satellites provide a reliable option for managing infrastructure over vast distances.

The Game-Changing Role of LEO Satellites

Advertisment

He also highlighted what makes this shift in satellite technology truly revolutionary is the introduction of Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellations. Companies like Elon Musk's Starlink, Amazon's Kuiper, and Bharti's OneWeb are leading this transformation. Unlike traditional satellites, which orbit at 36,000 kilometers above Earth, LEO satellites operate at altitudes of just 600 to 1,000 kilometers. This proximity drastically reduces latency, bringing it down to under 100 milliseconds—comparable to terrestrial or wireless networks. Furthermore, the satellite terminals have become much smaller, now the size of a laptop instead of the large dishes previously required.

These advancements mean that LEO satellites are not just providing broadband services but also supporting IoT and 5G applications. The ability to deliver voice and data directly from the sky is a game-changer, expanding the reach of satellite communication and integrating it more deeply into the global telecommunications landscape.

Satcom's Growing Market and Impact

Advertisment

For a long time, satellite IoT struggled to grow beyond a billion-dollar market due to technological limitations. However, with the current advancements, satellite IoT is becoming much more pervasive, extending far beyond niche applications such as ships and aircraft. The growth of this sector is now outpacing many other areas within telecom, with numerous global constellations launching in the coming years. These constellations operate on higher frequency bands, ranging from L-band and S-band (1-4 GHz) to KU and KA bands (18-28 GHz). The more powerful satellites and large antennas deployed today function as "base stations in the sky," offering a uniform global solution that is unmatched by any single telecom operator.

Companies like Hughes are already providing satellite services across these different bands. In India, for example, L-band services are available through BSNL, while KU-band services are live and being used for various land-based applications. However, the real excitement lies in the future, with 3GPP Release 17 and 18 making non-terrestrial networks (NTN) mainstream. Most modern smartphones now contain chips capable of communicating directly with satellites, including 5G networks. This shift is paving the way for mobile networks in the sky, further enhancing the possibilities for global connectivity.

Future Outlook: A Seamless Global Network

Advertisment

Looking ahead,Chatterjee explained the landscape of satellite communication is poised for even greater transformation. LEO satellite constellations will offer ubiquitous coverage, filling the gaps left by traditional cellular networks, especially in rural or remote areas. As these constellations continue to grow, the potential for direct-to-device satellite communication is becoming a reality. This will allow smartphones and other connected devices to maintain uninterrupted service even when moving between terrestrial networks and satellite coverage.

One of the most exciting developments in this area is Apple's Emergency SOS service, which uses satellite communication to provide critical connectivity in emergency situations. As this service expands, it will offer further validation of the power of satellite technology to bridge connectivity gaps. Many other networks are also focusing on building constellations with large antennas, acting as base stations that provide broadband and voice services to 5G handsets.

The key transformation here is the ability to connect directly to existing smartphones, eliminating the need for specialized satellite devices. This is opening up a vast new market for satellite services, making Satcom a mainstream player in the global telecommunications ecosystem. The transition from niche, customized satellite phones to everyday smartphones capable of connecting to satellites represents a significant leap forward.

Advertisment

Expanding Use Cases for Satellite IoT

While direct-to-device communication is expected to drive the most significant growth due to the sheer number of connected devices, other applications for satellite IoT are equally important. Broadband and fixed data services, defense applications, and private 5G networks for critical sectors like defense are already being deployed via satellite. Universal coverage, especially in underserved or remote areas, is becoming a mandate that satellite communication is uniquely positioned to meet.

Companies like Hughes and their partner Acrostar are leading the charge in this field. With plans to deploy a global constellation of S-band satellites, they are setting the stage for a future where broadband, voice, and 5G services will be delivered to handsets worldwide by 2026-27. This will create a seamless global network that is truly transformative for industries and individuals alike.

Advertisment

Chatterjee concluded his session by saying, "The evolution of satellite communication is revolutionizing the 5G and IoT ecosystems. With advancements in LEO satellites, we are moving towards a world where satellite communication provides universal coverage, complementing existing cellular networks and bridging the gaps in underserved areas. As Satcom becomes more embedded in our daily lives, it will play a crucial role in shaping the future of global connectivity, offering transformative solutions for both industries and individuals."