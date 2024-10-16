IMC' 24 : "Inclusivity, affordability and accessibility is the mantra"

Inclusivity, complete penetration, affordability and accessibility is the mantra, communications minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said today, speaking at the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress. He expressed that "our nation has to be a nation where communication and availability of communication has to reach every corner of our country."

Stressing on the importance of communication and the transformation India has seen, he said, "the advancements that we have made are exponential in their nature. The advancements that we have made are paradigm shifts in their nature. The advancements that we have made are inflection points in their nature"

Talking of the figures he stated, "The number of mobile phones in our country has increased from 904 million to 1.16 billion. Internet penetration has grown from 250 million to 950 million users. Broadband connectivity, defined as greater than 2 GB, has risen from 60 million to 924 million.OFT fiber connectivity, which was 11 lakh root kilometers in 2014, today stands at 41 lakhs. So an addition of 30 lakhs."

He also spoke on The BharatNet program, calling it the world's largest rural broadband connectivity initiative, with a budget exceeding 17 billion dollars. It connects 240,000 Gram Panchayats across the country.

On Parallel lines, he spoke about how it is the first time in the history of the ITU, the International Telecommunications Union, that the WTSA, the World Telecommunications Standardization Authority, assembly, is being in any part of Asia. And that location is India. India that has shown the world that the last decade for India has not been a decade but has been a tech decade.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi opened the 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024, Asia's largest platform for technology, media, and telecommunications, today at Bharat Mandapam. The event, which is being hosted by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), will take place in Pragati Maidan in New Delhi from October 15 to October 18.