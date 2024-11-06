C-DOT: Pioneering India’s telecom innovation and self-reliance

In an exclusive interview, Voice&data engages with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the driving force behind India’s indigenous telecom technology advancements. As India’s premier R&D organisation in the telecom sector, C-DOT has played a pivotal role in shaping the country’s digital future. From leading the 5G rollout to preparing for 6G and ensuring robust telecom security, C-DOT is actively working to advance the telecom infrastructure, develop indigenous technologies, and contribute to India’s vision of digital self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

In this interview, we delve into C-DOT's key focus areas, its collaborations, and how it is tackling the challenges of cybersecurity, network modernisation, sustainability, and affordability for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

C-DOT has been instrumental in advancing India’s telecom infrastructure. What are the key focus areas for C-DOT’s innovation and development in the coming years?

C-DOT's innovation and development efforts for the coming years are centred around five key areas. First, in Mobile Communication & Beyond, C-DOT's 4G core technology is currently being rolled out by BSNL across India, with plans to upgrade it to 5G in the future. C-DOT is also involved in BharatRAN 5G, as well as public protection and disaster relief networks, and will expand its focus to include 6G technology and other advancements. Second, in the area of Telecom Security, C-DOT is concentrating on both enterprise and national security solutions, including its Trinetra Enterprise Security Solution and other critical security innovations. Third, C-DOT is actively working on Quantum Secured Communication, recognising the crucial role quantum technology will play in the future of secure communication. Fourth, Telecom Applications remain a priority, with C-DOT focusing on solutions such as Cell Broadcast and secure communications for government use. Lastly, C-DOT is advancing the use of Artificial Intelligence in cybersecurity, developing AI-driven solutions to protect telecom networks and infrastructure.

How is C-DOT contributing to the rollout of 5G in India, and what role do you envision for C-DOT in shaping India’s 6G future?

C-DOT is playing a pivotal role in the rollout of 5G in India. Currently, BSNL is deploying 4G across India using C-DOT's indigenously developed core technology. In the upcoming year, BSNL will possibly launch its 5G technology with the C-DOT 5G CORE. Notably, the C-DOT 5G NSA network was inaugurated by the Prime Minister at IMC 2022 and also it is live tested by the Ministry of Communication in the CDOT Campus Delhi. Looking ahead, C-DOT aims to shape India's 6G future, ensuring technological advancements, and standards for 6G. C-DOT is also part of the prestigious Bharat 6G mission which is continuously contributing.

How does C-DOT collaborate with industry players and government bodies to ensure seamless connectivity across rural and urban areas in India?

C-DOT collaborates closely with industry players and government bodies to ensure seamless connectivity. Through the CCRP (C-DOT Collaboration & Research) program, we actively engage with various domestic startup MSME academia, fostering innovation and technological development. Additionally, for openRAN, we have formed two consortiums, involving six industry players, to drive Bharat RAN 5G projects. enhancing connectivity and infrastructure. These efforts collectively contribute to a robust and inclusive telecom ecosystem in India. We are also implementing an agency for the TTDF scheme, an initiative by DoT and USOF, to fund new startups and collaborate with them for better guidance and new research.

With the growing importance of cybersecurity, how is C-DOT addressing network security challenges, particularly with the integration of IoT and smart cities?

C-DOT is proactively addressing network security challenges with innovative solutions. We are the first to have a TEC-approved Quantum Communication System, enhancing security for government officials. Additionally, we have developed national and enterprise security solutions. Our IoT/M2M platform supports thousands of smart devices, ensuring seamless integration through our NTC portals. These efforts are key to fortifying network security and promoting technological advancements.

What advancements is C-DOT making in developing indigenous technologies, and how are these contributing to India’s digital self-reliance?

C-DOT is the face of indigenous telecom technologies in India. C-DOT has developed solutions for India’s strategic and rural needs. Its RAX and MAX created the telecom revolution in the late 1980s, after that, it developed many solutions for rural such as BharatNet, GPON, etc. ATM for defence and secured switches and routers has been deployed in 28 Navy warships. Currently, C-DOT is now into Quantum, Cyber Security, AI, ML, Telecom Applications, etc. C-DOT has developed a 4G core in record time and is in the final stages of rolling it out in Pan India for BSNL. Private players in the Indian telecom market have shown interest in using the 4G core developed by C-DOT. C-DOT is a key player in developing the 5G RAN in collaboration with other Indian companies.

How is C-DOT leveraging AI, machine learning, and automation in modernising India’s telecom and communication networks?

C-DOT has developed fraud management solutions to detect SIM frauds happening in the country using AI and a record number of frauds have been prevented by this solution. SancharSaathi portal of DoT has been developed by C-DOT.

EWS (Early Warning System) and CBS (Cell Broadcast Solution) which has the capability of disaster prediction, analysis, generating early warning alerts, etc. have already been deployed by C-DOT in India and it is preventing loss of lives and property, especially around the disaster-prone coastal areas in the country.

What initiatives is C-DOT taking to ensure the telecom sector aligns with India’s sustainability and green energy goals?

C-DOT ensures that the sustainability and green energy goals are met while designing its products. Bamboo WiFi and Solar WiFi are one such example. The hardware components of the products are designed keeping in mind the local manufacturing capabilities & needs, and they usually have a much greater life span as compared to other competitors. C-DOT Building and campus also comply to green energy goals.

How is C-DOT addressing the rising demand for affordable and secure telecom solutions, especially for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)?

The USP of C-DOT has been developing solutions at a fraction of the cost that other global competitors are developing. C-DOT works on the ToT (Transfer of Technology) model. The ToT cost is negligible, so it is affordable for Indian companies, especially SMEs. C-DOT is actively supporting the Startup culture with multiple assistance (including financial) and incubation programs in India so that more affordable and world-class solutions can be developed in India. C-DOT provides technical mentorship and lab support to domestic companies. The recently launched NIDHI program is meant to support women entrepreneurs in the field of telecom & ICT.