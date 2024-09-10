BSNL to offer completely indigenous 5G network core, begins testing

As BSNL gets ready for 5G technology, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) released an update on September 8, 2024. In order to test and implement indigenous 5G solutions across the nation, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has partnered with the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), a telecom research and development facility. In order to provide customers around the nation with better speeds and lower latency, BSNL has already begun testing 5G technology.

After Jio, BSNL would be the second telco to offer 5G to customers us. A video update was posted by the firm on its official social media handle, showcasing the advancements made in the 5G testing phase and announcing the start of a new era for mobile communication in India. DoT stated," Preparing for Bharat ka 5G ! Testing underway by BSNL and C-DoT." This will be a significant development for India because the same core may be sold to other nations wishing to implement 4G and 5G at a far reduced cost than what would be required if the network hardware and core were bought from well-known suppliers like Nokia, Ericsson, and others.

Several officials have said that early in 2025, BSNL will introduce 5G. Although it would be a positive step for the business, 4G will soon become India's commercially viable network. Although a gradual rollout of 5G will not be detrimental, BSNL should prioritize its 4G network. That's where the telco's money and large client base are.

By the conclusion of the present fiscal year, the state-owned teleco has to deploy 4G at one lakh sites. By March 2025, the telecom provider hopes to have installed 1,00,000 4G towers, with 80,000 completed by October 2024. In Delhi, BSNL has begun testing its in-house constructed 5G network, which will include locations like as Minto Road, Chanakyapuri, and Nehru Place. As quickly as possible, the Indian government wants BSNL to become a profitable business. For any corporation implementing 4G, 5G is seen as an obvious next step. Because BSNL's 4G rollout was postponed for several years, the government wants to make sure that there are no significant delays with 5G.

BSNL has announced the introduction of its New Generation Over-the-Air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform as part of an infrastructure enhancement and expansion. Developed in partnership with Pyro Holdings, this 4G and 5G compatible technology will provide BSNL consumers throughout the nation with unmatched connection and service quality.

The flexibility this platform provides to mobile customers is one of its main features. Customers of BSNL can now choose numbers and switch SIM cards without being restricted by geography, which improves the use of the service. BSNL is putting itself at the forefront of telecom innovation in India with its continuing network enhancements.