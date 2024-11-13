C-DOT advances indigenous telecom with strategic partnerships

The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has signed a series of strategic collaborations with key institutions to strengthen India’s telecom infrastructure and self-reliance in advanced technology. These agreements are aimed at bolstering India’s self-reliance in telecommunication technology while aligning with the national vision of “Atmanirbhar Bharat”.

Developing millimetre wave power amplifier chips for 5G

C-DOT has partnered with Linearised Amplifier Technology Services and Vedang Radio Tech to create “Millimetre Wave Power Amplifier Chips IP Core” designed for 5G FR2 frequency bands (26 GHz and 47 GHz). This project, under the TTDF scheme, will leverage commercial foundry services and standard design kits, making the IP cores industry-ready. It supports the National Semiconductor Mission, advancing India’s capabilities in producing high-speed, low-latency 5G solutions.

Building Telecom Security with Side Channel Leakage Analysis

In collaboration with the C R Rao Advanced Institute of Mathematics, Statistics, and Computer Science (AIMSCS), C-DOT is developing a “Side Channel Leakage Capture Infrastructure and Analysis (SCLCIA) Solution.” This initiative, part of C-DOT’s Collaborative Research Programme (CCRP), focuses on building infrastructure to capture side-channel data leakages through real-time monitoring of cryptographic processes on FPGA hardware.

Enhancing Broadband Antenna Coverage Across Communication Bands

C-DOT has joined forces with CSIR-CEERI, Pilani, to develop a “Multiport Switch with Tuneable Impedance Matching Network.” This project aims to optimise antenna performance across 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G bands, aligning with India’s “Bharat 6G Vision.” This partnership aims to enable seamless, noise-free multi-band coverage within a single antenna by implementing a MEMS-based switching network. This technology will provide India with a more robust and versatile telecom infrastructure.

Boosting 5G Rural Connectivity with Polymer-Based Transceivers

Finally, to support rural connectivity, C-DOT has collaborated with IIT Roorkee to create a cost-effective, polymer-based millimetre wave transceiver for 5G networks. The project combines optical and millimetre wave technology, reducing both the size and cost of transceivers. This development fosters local manufacturing and job creation, addressing India’s rural connectivity needs while supporting the “Make in India” initiative.

Through these partnerships, C-DOT reinforces India’s leadership in telecom innovation, focusing on high-impact technologies, telecom security, and accessible rural connectivity, underscoring the nation’s commitment to self-reliance and cutting-edge telecom advancements.