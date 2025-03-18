The future of networks lies in photonics: NTT’s Dr Yosuke Aragane

“A decade ago, our focus was on backbone networks spanning thousands of kilometres, relying on optical fibre for high-speed transmission. Today, the challenge has shifted to distances as short as ten or even five centimetres, where power loss in ultra-high bandwidth systems is becoming a major bottleneck,” remarked Dr Yosuke Aragane, Head of the IOWN Development Office at NTT, and Alternate Director of IOWN Global Forum.

This shift in focus is driving the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN), launched by NTT in 2019, to address network performance bottlenecks, latency issues, and rising energy consumption. By replacing traditional electronic networks with photonics-based communication, IOWN is set to revolutionise telecom, AI, and future digital infrastructure.

Speaking exclusively to Voice&Data at the NTT Data Leadership Meeting in Mumbai, Dr Aragane explained that electronic networks are struggling to meet the demands of AI-driven, ultra-high bandwidth applications, including machine-to-machine communications, the Internet of Things, and next-generation cloud computing.

“Even at five to ten centimetres, power loss in electronic wiring is a major issue. Using optics, we can provide ultra-wide bandwidth at these short distances while significantly reducing power consumption,” he said.

One of the primary areas where IOWN’s All-Photonics Network (APN) is expected to make a major impact is data centres. Today, IP routers consume enormous power due to constant traffic rerouting. IOWN addresses this challenge through Lambda (wavelength) switching, which optimises direct communication paths and minimises energy consumption.

This is enabled by Reconfigurable Optical Add/Drop Multiplexers (ROADMs), which allow real-time optical traffic redirection, prevent network congestion, and improve reliability. Additionally, software-defined radios or SDRs dynamically allocate airwave resources to sectors with high user demand, ensuring efficient spectrum utilisation.

“Latency is the biggest challenge in autonomous driving. Most vehicle computations must be done within the car, but smarter mobility requires real-time infrastructure interaction—IOWN can enable that.”

DR YOSUKE ARAGANE

Head – IOWN Development Office, NTT

From a technical perspective, elastic networking operates by dynamically adjusting network capacity and traffic allocation based on real-time demand. During peak hours, the network scales up resources to ensure sufficient bandwidth and minimal latency. Conversely, when demand drops, it scales down, switching off unnecessary components to conserve energy. This capability is critical in high-density urban networks, where traffic fluctuates sharply based on time of day and user mobility.

Elastic Networking: Enabling Smarter Mobile Networks

A key development in IOWN’s telecom applications is the Elastic Network Proof of Concept (PoC), a collaboration between NTT, Nokia, and Anritsu Corporation. This initiative demonstrated how elastic networking can dynamically optimise mobile fronthaul connections between radio units (RUs) and distributed units (DUs) in a 5G RAN environment, reducing energy consumption and improving network resilience.

The PoC validated that real-time traffic rerouting using IOWN APN is possible while maintaining ultra-low latency. Traditionally, mobile networks rely on fixed point-to-point fibre connections, meaning that network components continue to consume power regardless of demand fluctuations. This rigid structure leads to high energy consumption, especially during off-peak hours.

“Especially in cities, mobile network demand fluctuates—high during the day, lower at night. Our goal with IOWN is to make networks more dynamic, scalable, and cost-effective,” pointed out Dr Aragane.

By leveraging elastic networking, the PoC introduced dynamic rerouting of fronthaul connections, allowing the consolidation of traffic onto fewer DUs when demand is low. This approach enables the hibernation of unused radio and optical equipment, leading to significant energy savings without affecting service quality. The demonstration recorded a 20% reduction in power consumption through this adaptive resource management.

NTT is actively working with telecom operators, including NTT Docomo, SK Telecom, Orange, Telefónica, and British Telecom, to evaluate IOWN’s commercial viability for mobile networks.

Ultra-Low Latency in Broadcasting and Surgery

IOWN’s ultra-low latency network has also been tested for broadcasting and healthcare, where precision and real-time synchronisation are critical. In January 2025, NTT and Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS) Television successfully conducted the world’s first live audio remote production using IOWN APN.

The PoC helped connect the New National Theatre in Shibuya with TBS's Akasaka studio sub-facility, enabling real-time transmission of 64 audio channels while conforming to Dante's audio standard. Stable Precision Time Protocol (PTP) lock was achieved between base devices, meeting the stringent requirements for live broadcast music programmes—a challenge with conventional networks.

The PoC helped connect the New National Theatre in Shibuya with TBS's Akasaka studio sub-facility. It enabled remote audio production with a round-trip delay of less than 5 milliseconds—part of the raw audio was transmitted to the production base simultaneously with the live performance. After the audio was adjusted and produced, it was sent back to the local satellite truck, where the final programme was produced.

The success highlights IOWN’s potential to transform live event productions and its ability to allow broadcasters to work from multiple remote locations while maintaining studio-grade quality and synchronisation. “Broadcasters operate under strict synchronisation protocols, and our goal was to ensure a seamless, near-instantaneous connection between remote locations,” explained Dr Aragane.

Beyond media applications, IOWN’s ultra-low latency is being explored in healthcare, particularly for remote surgery. A 300-kilometre test conducted by NTT recorded network latency as low as 1–2 milliseconds, ensuring precise real-time interventions despite delays due to cameras and displays.

“I thought 1-2 milliseconds would be too much, but a doctor told me otherwise. For surgeons, what matters is static latency—as long as it is predictable, the delay does not interfere with precision operations,” he pointed out.

These advancements align with NTT’s broader vision of replacing electronic-based networking with photonics, enabling high-precision, low-latency medical procedures and paving the way for next-generation AI-powered healthcare solutions.

Applications for Autonomous Vehicles and Smart City

When asked about IOWN’s role in autonomous driving, Dr Aragane confirmed that Toyota is part of the IOWN Global Forum, and there are discussions regarding its potential deployment in mobility and automotive manufacturing. While there are no immediate plans for a PoC, he emphasised that continuous engagement with industry leaders is shaping the roadmap for IOWN’s integration into the future of intelligent mobility.

“Latency is the biggest challenge in autonomous driving. Most vehicle computations must be done within the car, but smarter mobility requires real-time infrastructure interaction—IOWN can enable that,” highlighted Dr Aragane.

Beyond enabling in-vehicle AI, IOWN enhances vehicle-to-infrastructure (V2I) communications, allowing autonomous systems to seamlessly interact with real-world factors like road conditions, traffic flow, and smart city infrastructure. “IOWN improves safety, navigation accuracy, and energy efficiency by minimising latency and power consumption.”

Beyond mobility, IOWN is also being considered for smart city applications, including traffic management, public transport optimisation, and energy-efficient urban planning. Its ultra-low latency and high-bandwidth capabilities make it an ideal backbone for AI-powered urban ecosystems, where real-time data exchange between city infrastructure and autonomous systems will be essential.

While Japan remains the primary hub for IOWN research, Dr Aragane emphasised that India has the potential to emerge as a key player in its development. “We are eager to collaborate with Indian enterprises and academia to build the next generation of IOWN-powered digital infrastructure,” he said.