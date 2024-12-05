NTT, Olympus achieve cloud endoscopy breakthrough for diagnostics

NTT Corporation and Olympus Corporation have demonstrated the feasibility of real-time remote diagnosis and treatment using a cloud endoscopy system. Powered by NTT's Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) All-Photonics Network (APN) technology, the experiment aims to enable real-time remote diagnosis and treatment and overcome latency challenges that have hindered such advancements.

The breakthrough experiment successfully processed endoscopic videos on a server located 150 km away, overcoming latency issues and enabling seamless diagnostics.

This system integrates Olympus’ cutting-edge endoscopes with NTT’s low-latency APN to ensure high-quality video transmission without compression. According to a company release, the videos captured by the endoscope are transmitted to an edge device, processed on a remote server using AI, and sent back to the operator in real-time.

The system promises to enhance endoscope functionality, addressing challenges such as performance limitations and maintenance issues in current devices.

Breaking Barriers in Medical Technology

The demonstration confirmed the feasibility of transmitting high-quality endoscopic video data with ultra-low latency. NTT’s APN technology ensures stable, high-speed transmission of uncompressed video from the endoscope to the edge device, which is analysed using AI. The processed video is then returned to the operator’s monitor, allowing seamless, real-time interaction without compromising image quality.

“This technology represents a significant shift in medical diagnostics, particularly for remote areas where access to advanced healthcare remains a challenge,” stated NTT Corporation President Akira Shimada in a press release.

Traditional endoscopy systems are self-contained, with all functions managed within the device. This design limits performance and maintainability, creating a demand for greater flexibility and scalability solutions. The new system addresses these limitations by offloading high-processing tasks such as image analysis to the cloud. It also supports updates and feature enhancements, enabling continuous improvement based on emerging medical needs.

Configuration of the Cloud Endoscopy System and APN Experiment.

Source: NTT Corporation and Olympus Corporation Press Release

Latency has been a critical barrier to cloud-based endoscopy, as delays can disrupt procedures and cause discomfort to operators. However, the low-latency capabilities of IOWN APN have resolved this issue, paving the way for real-time medical applications that were previously unattainable.

Why the Demonstration Matters?

The system was showcased at NTT's annual R&D Forum, where its potential to improve medical diagnostics was acknowledged. By leveraging photonics-based technologies, the APN delivers unprecedented speed and reliability, which is essential for high-precision procedures like endoscopy.

The experiment combined Olympus' expertise in endoscopy technology with NTT's network infrastructure. High-quality images captured by the endoscope were transmitted to the cloud, processed, and sent back with negligible delay, demonstrating the system's capability to support real-time operations across long distances.

Following this successful demonstration, NTT and Olympus plan to tackle technical challenges for the system's large-scale implementation. These include enhanced data security during network transmissions and the development of collaborative frameworks for sharing image information across multiple healthcare facilities.

NTT aims to establish a reference model for medical device networks, addressing the technical complexities of cloud integration. Olympus will focus on optimising the network and creating reference systems for similar applications, driving innovation in medical technology.

The initiative aligns with global efforts to improve access to advanced healthcare, particularly in underserved regions. By enabling remote diagnostics and treatments, the system has the potential to bridge gaps in medical infrastructure and improve patient outcomes worldwide.

The breakthrough also underscores the transformative role of advanced communication technologies in healthcare. By integrating optical networks with medical devices, the system highlights the potential of real-time, cloud-based solutions to redefine diagnostics and treatment paradigms.