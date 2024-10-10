Nokia and NTT DATA partners to drive private 5G solutions

Nokia has expanded its partnership with NTT DATA to bring advanced Private 5G solutions to industries such as airports and smart cities. The collaboration aims to meet the growing demand for reliable, high-performance connectivity that enables critical operations and supports digital transformation across multiple sectors.

The partnership, announced on 8 October 2024, focuses on delivering enterprise-grade Private 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN) through a combination of Nokia’s leading 5G technology and NTT DATA’s comprehensive Private 5G Network-as-a-Service platform (P5G). This solution not only provides seamless and high-speed wireless connectivity but also empowers businesses to adopt new technologies like AI, IoT, and edge computing to improve efficiency, safety, and sustainability.

The first deployment in North America is taking place in Brownsville, Texas, where the city has implemented a Private 5G network to support its growing needs for smart city innovations. By utilising Nokia’s advanced 5G radio access technology, the City of Brownsville can manage applications that enhance public safety and operational efficiency while preparing for future technological demands. This milestone positions Brownsville as a leader in smart city development in North America, highlighting the potential of Private 5G to drive innovation in urban environments.

Jorge Cardenas, Chief Information Officer of Brownsville, emphasised the significance of the deployment, stating, "The Private 5G network will not only deliver faster connectivity but will also support emerging technologies, positioning Brownsville as a forward-thinking tech hub.”

The collaboration between Nokia and NTT DATA extends beyond just connectivity. It brings a robust ecosystem of partners, including systems integrators and cloud core providers, to ensure a tailored solution that meets the unique needs of each enterprise. Nokia’s “anyRAN for Enterprise” approach offers flexibility, allowing businesses to integrate Private 5G networks seamlessly with existing systems, helping accelerate digital transformation.

Shahid Ahmed, Executive Vice President of Edge Services at NTT DATA, highlighted the growing demand for private networks, saying, “Private 5G is transforming industries, and our global platform allows us to deliver flexible and scalable solutions to meet the needs of modern enterprises.”

With this partnership, Nokia and NTT DATA are poised to accelerate the adoption of Private 5G networks globally, empowering industries such as aviation and urban development to harness the potential of advanced wireless connectivity for a smarter, more connected future.