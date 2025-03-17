NTT Data to commission MIST submarine cable, enhance data centre investments in India

NTT Data is accelerating its JPY 8 trillion (USD 59 billion) global investment drive with a significant focus on India’s digital infrastructure, spanning submarine cables, AI innovation, and data centre expansion. The Japanese technology major announced plans to commission the Malaysia, India, Singapore Transit (MIST) submarine cable system by June 2025, alongside new AI-driven initiatives and next-generation networking solutions.

The company’s 8,100-kilometre-long MIST submarine cable system, capable of handling over 200 terabits per second (Tbps), will provide direct connectivity between India, Malaysia, Singapore, and Thailand.

The cable, which was connected to Mumbai in February 2023 and Chennai in May 2023, strengthens India’s digital backbone for AI workloads, cloud computing, and financial services.

“India’s role in global connectivity is expanding, and MIST will further strengthen the country’s position as a key data hub,” said Abhijit Dubey, CEO, NTT Data. “This investment aligns with our broader strategy to power the next generation of digital economies,” he said, adding that the MIST cable landing at Mumbai’s Gateway of India will serve as India’s gateway to the world.

AI and Next-Gen Networking

Sharing details at a press conference in Mumbai, the company leadership also informed that its first information and communication processing infrastructure in India using the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) technology is in its early implementation stages. NTT has deployed its IOWN All-Photonics Network (APN) technology to interconnect data centres in the Mumbai region, facilitating higher-performance data transmission at lower costs.

The APN is designed for ultra-fast, energy-efficient data transmission, and NTT aims to make this technology available to organisations globally by 2030 to support the growing need for AI and cloud infrastructure.

The company also announced that it is upgrading and expanding its Innovation Centre in Bengaluru, focusing on AI, digital twin, and quantum computing projects. India is now part of NTT’s global network of 11 innovation centres, which have specialised talent to manage global projects aimed at driving AI-led technology transformation, particularly with agentic AI.

“India is at the core of our global investment plan, and its rapid economic and digital growth makes it a priority market,” said Akira Shimada, President and CEO of NTT. “We are committed to delivering our integrated full-stack proposition to clients across data centres, network, applications, Business Process as a Service – BpaaS, managed services, cloud, security, and AI solutions,” he said.

NTT’s Data Centre Infrastructure in India

NTT Data also announced a significant expansion of its data centre footprint in India, opening its largest campus to date with a 500 MW capacity when fully operational. With over a decade of investments, the company now holds 30% of India’s total data centre capacity, making it the largest provider in the country.

Shuichi Sasakura, CEO, Data Centres and Connectivity, and Executive Vice President, NTT Data, emphasised India’s strategic importance in the Asia-Pacific data centre market, stating that the company is committed to 100% renewable energy across all its operations by 2030. Currently, two-thirds of NTT’s data centres in India already run on renewable energy. The new Mumbai campus is built with advanced infrastructure, including an underground tunnel for seamless connectivity and cutting-edge cooling technologies, ensuring safety, efficiency, and sustainability.

Doug Adams, President and CEO, NTT Global Data Centres, outlined the company’s plan to expand global data centre capacity from 1,500 MW to over 2,000 MW, with India playing a pivotal role. NTT will add 400 MW of additional capacity in India over the next few years, reinforcing its market leadership.

NTT Data’s data centre business sits within NTT Data India, which is part of the global NTT Data Inc, the technology services arm of NTT Group. Alongside data centres, NTT Data India also operates a managed tech services division, offering integrated AI-driven cloud, security, and infrastructure solutions.

With India’s total data centre capacity estimated at 1 GW, NTT Data remains one of India’s most significant players, operating 290 MW of active capacity and planning an additional 210 MW across five key markets. “India is already in the top five global markets for capacity, and within the next five years, it will also rank among NTT Data’s top five markets by revenue,” Dubey added.

“As the only global data centre provider with over 200 MW of AI load deployed, we are leading the AI-driven infrastructure shift,” said Dubey. “Our focus remains on sustainability and scalable digital solutions to drive India’s transformation.”

With a 40,000-strong workforce—the company’s largest outside Japan—NTT Data is investing heavily in upskilling programs to meet the rising demand for AI and cloud technology expertise. The company serves 3,000 banking, manufacturing, and automotive clients, positioning India as a strategic global technology hub.

“India is a top growth market for us, and within the next five years, it will be in NTT’s top five global markets,” said Avinash Joshi, CEO, India, NTT DATA. With aggressive investments in AI, cloud, and network infrastructure, NTT Data positions India as a global leader in next-generation digital transformation.