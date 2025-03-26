How supercomputing in space and connectivity is powering India's digital leap

By Swastik Chakraborty

In an era where connectivity and intelligence drive technological progress, supercomputing has emerged as the backbone of digital exploration across multiple domains, including space, satellite technology, and telecommunications. From decoding the mysteries of distant planets to ensuring seamless global connectivity, high-performance computing (HPC) is revolutionising space exploration and telecommunications.

With the global supercomputing market projected to reach around USD 30.64 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11% between 2024 and 2034, the stakes are high, and India is truly catching up. Leveraging indigenous HPC solutions from Indian innovators, India is carving a bold path in digital exploration. Here is how supercomputing is shaping the future.

Supercomputing: Fuelling Space Exploration

Space missions are herculean feats of engineering and computation. Consider NASA’s Perseverance rover, which relies on simulations processing over 10 terabytes of data to navigate Mars’s rugged terrain. Similarly, India’s ISRO harnesses HPC to crunch numbers for its ambitious missions—like Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed on the lunar south pole in 2023, a feat aided by precise trajectory modelling.

Supercomputers slash mission risks by running intricate simulations. For instance, many cutting-edge HPC platforms enable real-time analytics for satellite data and deep-space missions, cutting processing times from weeks to hours. With approximately 28,300 satellites orbiting the Earth at the start of 2024, an increase of around 6.8% over the previous year, the demand for such computational power is skyrocketing. India’s HPC prowess ensures safer missions, optimised payloads, and a front-row seat in the global space race.

Revolutionising Satellite Communications

Satellite technology underpins modern digital communication, supporting everything from weather forecasting and navigation to broadband connectivity. The integration of AI with HPC is now transforming how satellite data is processed, allowing for rapid analysis and actionable insights.

Supercomputing accelerates signal processing and helps better observe the Earth and geospatial mapping. HPC-driven AI algorithms enhance real-time signal analysis, improving the efficiency of satellite communications. Similarly, large-scale processing of satellite imagery helps in disaster management, urban planning, and environmental monitoring.

Many Indian companies are actively contributing to India’s digital transformation by offering customised HPC solutions that enhance satellite communication infrastructure. Their high-performance computing platforms ensure seamless data transmission, reduced latency, and real-time analytics, empowering both telecom operators and space agencies.

AI-driven Insights for Space and Beyond

The convergence of AI and supercomputing has unlocked new possibilities for space research and telecommunications. AI-driven models, powered by HPC, can analyse vast amounts of astronomical and satellite data in real time, identifying patterns that traditional computing methods would struggle to detect. These capabilities can revolutionise mission-critical operations, enabling greater precision, efficiency, and resilience in space-based systems.

No wonder, then, that AI and HPC are driving innovations across multiple applications, from predicting space weather disruptions to optimising satellite networks.

Predictive analytics for space weather: HPC and AI are used to predict solar storms and space weather anomalies that impact satellite operations and global communications.

India’s Supercomputing Surge: A Global Contender

It is essential to note that India is not just playing catch-up but setting the pace. The National Supercomputing Mission aims to install 70 supercomputers nationwide by 2027, with a combined computing power of 100 petaflops. Some prominent Indian companies are leading the charge, crafting HPC systems that powered ISRO’s Gaganyaan simulations, a stepping stone to India’s first manned spaceflight in 2026.

And this is not just tech for tech’s sake. With the global space economy tipped to hit USD 1 trillion by 2040, India’s self-reliant HPC ecosystem positions it as a heavyweight in digital exploration—bridging space, telecom, and AI like never before.

Today, supercomputing is not just about crunching numbers—it is driving a new era of discovery. From landing rovers on the moon to streaming cat videos in remote villages, HPC is the thread weaving intelligence and connectivity into the future. As India strengthens its position as a global technology innovator, advancements in HPC are shaping the next frontier of space exploration and digital transformation. As space and digital boundaries blur, one thing is clear: supercomputing is the key to unlocking a universe of possibilities—right here, right now.

By harnessing the power of supercomputing, India is not just enhancing its space exploration capabilities but redefining the global digital landscape. As the world becomes increasingly connected, supercomputing will continue to serve as the foundation for groundbreaking advancements, ushering in a future where intelligence and connectivity merge to unlock limitless possibilities in space and beyond.

The author is Vice President of Technology at Netweb Technologies.

