Taking the orbital path to global influence

India’s space missions are not just about exploration; they mark a strategic move to enhance global influence through technological prowess and diplomacy.

The Government of India’s recent approval of key upcoming missions for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) marks a significant step in solidifying the nation’s growing presence in global geopolitics. The decision, involving a total investment of USD 2.7 billion (Rs 22,750 crore), highlights the country’s commitment to advancing its space capabilities.

This development had been anticipated for some time. The September issue of Voice&Data provided an in-depth analysis of ISRO’s upcoming missions and their potential impact. With the formal approval of the Union Cabinet on 18 September, these missions have gained even greater importance in light of the current global and national geopolitical landscape.

Space Missions At a Glance

India’s major space endeavours can be divided into four main areas: the moon mission—Chandrayaan, the space station project—Bharatiya Antariksha Station, the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) rocket, and the manned space mission—Gaganyaan.

Each of these missions is expected to play a crucial role in amplifying India’s achievements in space exploration. India is building on a legacy that includes the 2013 Mars Orbiter Mission (Mangalyaan), which made history as the world’s most affordable interplanetary mission. Compared to the USD 671 million (Rs 5,600 crore) spent by NASA on a similar mission, ISRO’s Mangalyaan cost a mere USD 53 million (Rs 450 crore), based on current exchange rates.

Mangalyaan was not only significant for India’s own space exploration efforts but also demonstrated to the world the possibility of conducting cost-effective space research. The mission underscored India’s ability to contribute to global understanding of space, science, and the search for life beyond Earth.

India’s current approach to space exploration builds on this success in four key areas. Chandrayaan, India’s moon mission, is now in its fourth phase, following the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 in the lunar south pole region in August last year. The recently approved Chandrayaan-4 mission, planned for 2027 with a budget of USD 251 million (Rs 2,104 crore), aims to collect lunar soil and rocks and return them to Earth, furthering India’s scientific research and the development of space technologies essential for future missions.

For instance, Chandrayaan-4 will focus on developing thruster and propulsion technologies that will enable India’s future lunar lander to take off from the moon, dock with the lunar orbiter, and return to Earth.

These technologies are essential for the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS), whose first module is set to launch in 2028. Once operational, the space station will become one of only two state-owned space stations in Earth’s orbit, a significant achievement for India on the global stage. BAS will also leverage ISRO’s docking technology in its operations.

Additionally, the development of the NGLV, which has received a budget outlay of USD 985 million (Rs 8,200 crore), will significantly enhance India’s capacity to launch payloads into space. The new rocket will be capable of carrying up to 30 tonnes—triple the capacity of ISRO’s current Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3), which can handle a maximum payload of 10 tonnes.

Finally, India’s manned space mission, Gaganyaan, has been allocated an additional USD 1.3 billion (Rs 11,200 crore). Unmanned trials for Gaganyaan are scheduled to begin by the end of this year, with the goal of sending India’s first astronauts into space by 2040.

Why These Missions are Important?

The reasons these missions hold significant geopolitical importance are numerous, and each can be examined across the projects.

For Chandrayaan-4, collecting lunar samples will provide India with a vital piece of the scientific puzzle—its own lunar soil sample. This capability will allow India to conduct independent scientific research, fostering the development of indigenous space technologies. Over time, this will enhance India’s understanding of space, a largely unexplored frontier even now.

To date, only the US, the former USSR, and, more recently, China have access to lunar soil and rocks. Any country wishing to conduct scientific research must request access to these samples from one of these nations. With the USSR’s space program now defunct and Russia largely estranged from the West-led global geopolitics, the US currently holds a monopoly over collaborative scientific research. This is exacerbated by China’s largely closed-door approach to space developments, despite some open-sourcing of its research.

Gaining access to lunar soil and rocks is critical for India’s achieving a leadership position in global space affairs. This would position the country alongside the US in terms of advanced space capabilities.

Developing the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV) is similarly crucial. At this moment, Elon Musk-backed SpaceX is the frontrunner in space carrier technologies with its Falcon-9 Heavy rocket, capable of carrying up to 64 tonnes of payload into orbit. Also, developing a heavy-lift rocket will provide India’s private enterprises access to key technologies, positioning the country as one of two globally accessible commercial space markets. This could enable India to meet its goal of achieving USD 44 billion in global space revenue, accounting for 8% of the world’s space needs.

According to the Department of Space, India’s current space market share is under USD 8 billion, less than 2% of the global space market. However, the country aims to expand its share 4-5 times by 2033.

The importance of BAS, too, is self-explanatory—having a state-owned space station in orbit is expected to come at a time when the International Space Station, a collaboration between the US, Europe, Russia and Japan, is slated to be decommissioned by 2030. Due to its strong political ties with the West, India could emerge as a premier space-faring nation that offers access to a space platform for research.

This would indirectly enhance India’s global influence, enabling it to leverage its space presence for other geopolitical gains, such as defence deals with global superpowers.

Media reports have quoted S Somanath, Chairman of ISRO and Secretary of the Department of Space, stating that India’s space technology developments will include significant participation from the private sector. This approach could lead to the emergence of startups similar to SpaceX, which could become some of the world’s top space contractors.

Finally, Gaganyaan will take India’s astronauts to space, making India one of only four nations in the world to be able to do so. This stature will not only draw space research and businesses to India but also strengthen the country’s space-based geopolitics and artillery prowess.

Over the next two decades, the global geopolitical landscape is expected to undergo significant shifts. As a senior space consultant working with the Centre noted, “Space will emerge as the next frontier of global politics—on a scale bigger than the first space race between the US and the USSR. For India, this is an opportunity to have a say in the world’s leading stages—a factor that can be leveraged in global trade, economics, and defence. Think of this as both the soft and hard power that the US and the EU have wielded over the years. With India aspiring to be a developed nation by 2047, this is the path we must take to get there.”

Other missions, such as the ongoing Aditya-L1 solar study, the AstroSat space telescope, which continues to function beyond its scheduled lifespan, and the planned Venus Orbiter Mission to study one of Earth’s closest planetary neighbours, will further support India’s quest to secure a seat of power in the global space landscape.

By Vernika Awal

