Unlock enterprise success through satellite intelligence

One of the most retold stories in India is the prophecy of death that Kansa, Lord Krishna’s uncle, received from the skies. Indian mythology is replete with incidents where life-altering and transformational interventions have been delivered from the wild blue yonder.

Advertisment

As a young child, I recollect how awe-struck I was, listening to the legends of booming voices from the sky that could foretell the future. In later years, as I led the Satellite Networks business in India for a major player, I learnt, to my amazement, how Satellite Networks played a pivotal role in delivering voice, data, and video communication from thousands of miles above the Earth’s stratosphere.

Today, it is common knowledge that satellite data plays a key role in predicting weather, providing communications to far-flung areas, aiding surveillance, managing disasters, enabling navigation across both land and the seas, and simplifying cartography, among other critical applications.

Integrating geospatial analytics into business processes can enable enterprises to identify market trends, mitigate risks, and build innovative solutions.

Advertisment

However, the pertinent question is: How does satellite data support enterprise growth plans? Does it indeed have the ability to help and transform enterprise operations by providing real-time, high-resolution insights that drive strategic planning and execution? With the aid of Artificial Intelligence (AI), can the vast amounts of data collected and transmitted by Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Geosynchronous Earth Orbit (GEO) satellites optimise supply chains, enhance profitability, reduce risks, and improve decision-making?

Satellite data adds tremendous value across agriculture, logistics, retail, and manufacturing sectors. Integrating geospatial analytics into business processes can enable enterprises to identify market trends, mitigate risks, and build innovative solutions that provide a competitive edge in an increasingly complex world. A little-known fact is that by integrating satellite intelligence, organisations can operate with greater precision and agility, often outpacing their competitors.

I am often asked, “Where does one begin?” and, having begun, “What does one do next?” Here is a suggested six-step approach.

Advertisment

#1

Identify business objectives: The first step for any enterprise is identifying specific business challenges that can be addressed using satellite data. These challenges may include improving demand forecasting (the bane of every sales leader and marketer), optimising supply chains, enhancing customer experiences, or monitoring environmental impact to meet sustainability goals like Net Zero commitments.

#2

Advertisment

Explore relevant use cases: The next step involves identifying industry-specific use cases where satellite data has delivered measurable benefits. For example, in agriculture, businesses can leverage satellite data for precision farming and weather forecasting. Logistics companies can optimise routes and enable real-time tracking of shipments. In retail, satellite data aids in selecting ideal store locations and performing demographic analyses.

Resource exploration and asset monitoring can benefit the energy sector, while environmental applications include carbon tracking and water resource management. Moreover, public services such as urban planning and disaster management can rely heavily on satellite insights to enhance their efficiency and impact.

#3

Advertisment

Build a data strategy: Accessing the correct data set at the right time is crucial to success. Identifying a reliable partner who can provide you with high-quality satellite data is also very important. One such solution is Dhruva Space’s AstraView, a recently launched Virtual Satellite Constellation software platform.

It is a Geospatial portal comprising diverse archives and taskable world-class Space-based imagery (MS + SAR + RF + HS) from more than 200 satellites from their strategic partners. These provide data at every band and can be “commanded” through a single marketplace. Once the required data set is available, analytics can be run on top of it or integrated with internal systems, such as ERP, CRM, or supply chain management software, to gain seamless insights.

#4

Advertisment

Invest in technology and infrastructure: To fully realise the potential of satellite data, enterprises need to build a robust technological foundation. This includes adopting business intelligence tools to enhance market intelligence and enable more informed decision-making.

AI and machine learning models are invaluable for analysing satellite imagery, providing predictive insights, and automating processes. Moreover, geospatial tools like Geographic Information Systems (GIS) allow organisations to visualise and map satellite data tailored to their specific use cases, ensuring actionable insights that drive results.

#5

Advertisment

Conduct pilot project and scale: To evaluate satellite data’s impact, businesses should start with a pilot project targeting a specific objective. Success in a pilot phase provides a basis to expand into other regions, functions, or business units, enabling faster scaling of the initiative.

#6

Measure ROI and business impact: It is critical to define and track KPIs, such as cost savings, productivity improvements, and risk mitigation. Continuous feedback loops help refine satellite data usage, ensuring long-term value creation and strategic alignment with business goals.

Satellite data is a game-changer that offers enterprises a strategic advantage by providing precise, real-time information for tactical decision support and long-term planning. With vast and growing applications, satellite intelligence enables businesses to enhance operations while contributing to a more efficient, informed, and sustainable future. By investing in satellite technology and integrating it with advanced analytics, organisations can navigate complexities, gain agility, and unlock unprecedented opportunities in today’s data-driven world.

By Manoj Chugh

The author is an award-winning transformational leader and the Chairman of Manoj Chugh Advisory LLP.

feedbackvnd@cybermedia.co.in