From orbit to opportunity: Redefining connectivity

As India approaches 2025, the country’s space technology and satellite communications (satcom) sector is poised for a transformative shift. The Indian Space Policy 2023 has marked the beginning of a new era, encouraging participation by the private sector and unlocking unprecedented opportunities for innovation and growth in the space economy. This momentum has been further bolstered by the New Telecommunications Act 2023, which addressed the satcom industry’s long-standing spectrum allocation demand, specifically for space-based applications.

The most significant trend shaping India’s space sector is the democratisation of space access. With the government placing a strong emphasis on private sector participation, particularly fostering startups, the country is witnessing a surge in space technology innovations. This transformation is pivotal in achieving India’s aspiration to become a global hub for space technology and realise its ambitious goal of a USD 1 trillion digital economy by 2025.

Satellite communications are evolving rapidly, with both Geostationary (GSO) and Non-Geostationary (NGSO) systems playing pivotal roles. Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in network management is further enhancing efficiency and reliability, enabling modern satellite constellations to deliver high-throughput capabilities. This advancement positions satellite broadband as a viable solution for achieving universal connectivity.

What is in Store for 2025?

In the coming years, the sector can anticipate the integration of satellite networks with 5G and 6G infrastructure, expanding satellite-based Internet of Things (IoT) services and adopting optical communication technologies to meet the growing demand for high-speed data transmission. Additionally, the development of direct satellite-to-device connectivity is expected to revolutionise how users access satellite services.

One of the most promising trends is the potential of satellite technology to bridge India’s digital divide. Satellite-based communication systems can provide coverage to even the country’s most remote and inaccessible areas, transforming how essential services are delivered to underserved regions.

These systems connect unserved and underserved rural communities, support disaster response and management efforts, enable access to digital education and telehealth services, and facilitate financial inclusion through enhanced digital connectivity.

In 2023, the Indian Space Association, in collaboration with Nasscom and Deloitte, conducted a study titled Exploring Opportunities for Indian Downstream Spacetech. The report highlighted the rapidly expanding applications of satellite technology across key areas, including Remote Sensing/Earth Observation, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT), and Satellite Communication.

In communications, satellite technology’s applications are rapidly expanding beyond traditional uses. Enterprise solutions now utilise satellite connectivity for diverse purposes, including supply chain management, remote infrastructure monitoring, and maritime and aviation communications. Government services are also being transformed, with satellite technology revolutionising e-governance initiatives, defence communications, and emergency response systems. In the consumer sector, there is significant growth in new services, ranging from high-speed broadband to direct-to-mobile satellite connectivity.

IN-SPACe, the promoter, authoriser, and regulator of space activities in India, estimates in its Decadal Vision that the satellite communication sector will grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12%, increasing from USD 4.19 billion to USD 14.8 billion.

Satcom for Driving Social Growth

The economic impact of this transformation is profound. The space sector is witnessing significant investment across the value chain, encompassing satellite manufacturing, launch services, ground infrastructure development, and application services. This surge in investment is driving job creation, fostering innovation, and making a considerable contribution to the achievement of digital economy objectives.

What makes this moment particularly exciting is the convergence of various technologies and services. Satcom is no longer functioning in isolation but is getting increasingly integrated with terrestrial networks as co-travellers. This will enable the creation of robust hybrid solutions that deliver unprecedented reliability and expansive coverage.

In the coming days, the potential for growth and innovation in India’s satcom sector seems boundless. The future of this sector is not solely about advancing technology—it is about making a tangible impact on people’s lives. It is also about ensuring that a student in a remote village has equal access to educational resources as one in a metropolitan city. It is about empowering farmers with real-time weather updates and market insights and enabling emergency services to maintain uninterrupted communication during natural disasters, ensuring safety and resilience.

In 2025, the satcom sector is set to play a pivotal role in advancing India’s digital ambitions. Services from providers such as Eutelsat OneWeb, Jio-SES, Starlink, and Amazon Kuiper are expected to make significant strides in the market. The technology being developed today will lay the foundation for tomorrow’s digital infrastructure, supporting initiatives ranging from smart cities to rural connectivity.

By Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd)

The author is the Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA).

