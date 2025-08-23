Space-tech to drive governance and citizen welfare in India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that space technology is no longer limited to scientific exploration, but is becoming a core component of governance and a tool to improve the quality of life for citizens in India. Speaking via video message on National Space Day 2025, Modi cited the increasing integration of space applications in public policy, disaster management, agriculture, and infrastructure development.

“Space-tech is increasingly becoming an integral part of governance in India,” the Prime Minister said, pointing to satellite-based assessments in crop insurance schemes, real-time safety information for fishermen, disaster response capabilities, and the use of geospatial data in the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan as examples of how space science is contributing to the Ease of Living.

To further strengthen this approach, Modi noted that the government recently organised National Meet 2.0 to promote the use of space applications across central and state departments. He expressed hope that such initiatives would continue and expand to encourage innovative solutions for public service.

Modi said that India’s approach to space science now extends beyond launching satellites or planetary missions. “India views space technology not only as a tool for scientific exploration but also as a means to enhance Ease of Living,” he said. This year’s theme, From Aryabhata to Gaganyaan, captures both India’s historic confidence in space exploration and its future resolve to achieve new milestones.

India’s Rising Global Leadership

The Prime Minister highlighted India’s recent technological achievements, recalling that two years ago the country became the first to land at the Moon’s South Pole and has since joined the select group of nations with docking and undocking capability in space. He also announced that the country is preparing an “Astronaut Pool” and invited young citizens to join this to help give flight to India’s aspirations.

He noted that India is rapidly advancing in breakthrough technologies such as semi-cryogenic engines and electric propulsion. “Soon, thanks to the tireless efforts of Indian scientists, India will launch the Gaganyaan mission and in the coming years, India will also establish its own space station,” Modi said. He added that India, having already reached the Moon and Mars, must now aim at exploring deeper regions of space. “Beyond galaxies lies our horizon,” he declared.

Underscoring India’s growing global stature, the Prime Minister pointed out that the country is hosting the International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, with nearly 300 participants from more than 60 nations. “It is a matter of pride that many of our Indian youth have won medals in this competition,” he said, describing it as a reflection of India’s expanding leadership in space.

He also welcomed ISRO’s recent initiatives, such as the Indian Space Hackathon and the Robotics Challenge, designed to spark curiosity and innovation among young people.

Greetings on National Space Day! India's journey in space reflects our determination, innovation and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries. https://t.co/2XPktf49Ao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2025

Private Sector and Startup Growth

Addressing space startups, the Prime Minister urged them to focus on building solutions for public use and to target the creation of at least five space-tech unicorns within the next five years. “Currently, we see around five to six major launches annually. I invite the private sector to come forward and make it 50 launches per year,” he said, underlining the government’s readiness to back next-generation reforms in the sector.

He highlighted that more than 350 space startups are now active in India, signalling a shift from the restrictive environment of the past to one that encourages private innovation.

Among upcoming milestones, Modi announced that the first Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) built entirely by the private sector is ready for launch, while India’s first private communication satellite is also under development.

Plans are also in place to deploy an Earth Observation Satellite Constellation through public-private partnerships, he pointed out.

Modi reiterated that reforms in the space sector reflect his government’s “Reform, Perform, and Transform” approach, noting that restrictions on private participation have been lifted to unlock opportunities for innovation. “A vast number of opportunities are being created for India’s youth in the space sector,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi concluded by stressing that India’s journey in space is not only about reaching celestial bodies but also about ensuring that the benefits of this progress are felt on the ground. “Achieving milestone after milestone in the space sector has become a natural trait of India and its scientists,” the Prime Minister said, expressing confidence that the country’s space programme would continue to reach new heights.