A space station for India; ISRO unveils new plans on National Space Day

On 23 August 2025, India celebrated its second National Space Day, marking two years since the historic Chandrayaan-3 lunar landing. The celebration, however, was not limited to past success. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) presented a full-scale model of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station (BAS) in New Delhi.

The unveiling of the BAS model is seen as a major step towards establishing a permanent human presence in space for India. ISRO plans to launch the first module of the station by 2028, placing India among an exclusive group of nations that operate orbital laboratories by 2035. This orbital outpost will serve as a platform for microgravity research, technology demonstrations, and interplanetary exploration.

The BAS will incorporate indigenously developed systems, including an Environmental Control and Life Support System (ECLSS) and a Bharat Docking System. These technologies are crucial for sustaining life and conducting operations in the harsh environment of space. The station may also provide capabilities for refuelling, crew recreation, and protection against space debris.

Human spaceflight and lunar aspirations

The unveiling of the space station model aligns with India’s aspirational space ambitions. The nation is preparing for its first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, which is now scheduled for early 2027. This mission will see Indian astronauts, or "Gaganyatris," launch from Indian soil aboard an Indian rocket, the LVM3.

Greetings on National Space Day! India's journey in space reflects our determination, innovation and the brilliance of our scientists pushing boundaries. https://t.co/2XPktf49Ao — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 23, 2025

The long-term vision extends even further. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan have set a clear timeline for India’s crewed lunar missions. India aims to land an astronaut on the Moon by 2040.

Beyond the stars

During the National Space Day events, Prime Minister Modi and ISRO Chairman V Narayanan emphasised space technology's role in national development. Modi stated that achieving new milestones has become "the nature of India and Indian scientists," while Narayanan highlighted how private sector integration and technological advancements will contribute to "Viksit Bharat 2047".

The growing number of private space startups, now more than 350, signals a new phase of collaboration between ISRO and the private sector. ISRO is now free to focus on deep space exploration and frontier technologies while the private sector handles many applications and services.