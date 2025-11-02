ISRO’s Bahubali lifts its heaviest communication satellite to orbit

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully launched its heaviest communication satellite, CMS-03, weighing 4,410 kg, into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO) on Sunday, 2 November 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

Advertisment

The satellite was carried onboard the LVM3-M5 rocket—the fifth operational flight of the next-generation Launch Vehicle Mark-3. The CMS-03 is designed to provide multi-band telecommunication coverage across the Indian mainland and the surrounding oceanic regions, and is expected to operate for at least 15 years.

CMS-03 also acts as a replacement for the GSAT-7 series launched in 2013. With a payload capacity of 4,000 kg to GTO and up to 8,000 kg to Low Earth Orbit (LEO), the LVM3 provides India with full self-reliance in launching heavier communication satellites.

“This 4,410 kg satellite is precisely injected,” said ISRO Chairman Dr V Narayanan, addressing scientists and engineers from the Mission Control Centre. He described the LVM3 as ‘Bahubali’, recalling its earlier role in launching Chandrayaan-3, which successfully landed near the lunar South Pole in 2023. “All eight launches of LVM3, including experimental missions, have been successful — showing a 100% success rate,” he added.

Advertisment

Lauding the efforts of ISRO, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on X, said, “Our space sector continues to make us proud! Powered by our space scientists, it is commendable how our space sector has become synonymous with excellence and innovation.”

Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan noted the strategic value of the satellite and congratulated both ISRO and the Indian Navy. He said, “India’s mighty LVM3-M5 rocket once again roared to the skies… significantly strengthening space-based communications, connectivity, and maritime domain awareness.”

The CMS-03 Satellite and ‘Bahubali’ LVM3

CMS-03 supports S, C, Ku, and Ka frequency bands, enabling it to serve both civilian and defence communication needs. It carries 20 high-throughput transponders, capable of handling secure point-to-point links and wide-area broadcast services, with a focus on strategic applications, including for the Indian Navy.

Advertisment

To support continuous high-bandwidth operations, the satellite is powered by deployable solar arrays that generate up to 7.5 kW of electrical power.

The LVM3-M5 is a three-stage launch vehicle that includes two S200 solid rocket boosters developed at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, a core liquid stage (L110) powered by twin Vikas engines designed at the Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, and an indigenously developed cryogenic upper stage (C25).

Narayanan confirmed that the C25 cryogenic stage was successfully tested during this mission through in-orbit ignition, generating valuable performance data. “The successful testing of the C25 thrust chamber in space is a major milestone, helping us improve satellite deployment accuracy and mission efficiency,” he said.

Advertisment

Commenting on the strategic implications, Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said, “This satellite will be a game-changer for our maritime and national security, providing advanced, secure communication channels that are critical in the Indian Ocean Region and mainland. The launch by ISRO not only strengthens our strategic autonomy but also signals a vibrant future for private industry participation in building and supporting our nation's space assets.”

The next flight in the LVM3 series, LVM3-M6, is scheduled for the second week of December. It will carry a commercial communication satellite, with integration currently underway at Sriharikota.