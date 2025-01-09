V Narayanan to succeed S Somnath as new ISRO Chief

India’s renowned rocket propulsion expert Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He will assume office on January 14, succeeding the incumbent Chairman, S Somanath, at a pivotal juncture in India’s rapidly progressing space program.

Dr. Narayanan, currently serving as Director of ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) in Valiamala, Kerala, is widely credited with spearheading advances in cryogenic propulsion technology, a critical component of modern launch vehicles. Under his leadership, the LPSC has played a key role in the development of liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems for significant Indian missions, including Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. He also oversaw propulsion elements for the ambitious Aditya solar observatory project.

Notably, Dr. Narayanan served as Project Director for the C25 Cryogenic Stage used in the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) Mk III—India’s most powerful operational launch vehicle to date. This achievement marked a major milestone for the country’s self-reliant space capabilities, particularly in sending heavier satellites into higher orbits.

Originally hailing from Kanyakumari District in Tamil Nadu, Dr. Narayanan pursued a Diploma in Mechanical Engineering before obtaining a master’s degree (M.Tech) in Cryogenic Engineering and a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from IIT Kharagpur. He is a recipient of multiple awards, including a Gold Medal from the Astronautical Society of India (ASI), a Silver Medal from IIT Kharagpur, and the National Design Award from the National Design and Research Forum (NDRF).

During his two-year tenure as ISRO Chairman, Dr. Narayanan will also serve as Secretary, Department of Space, and Chairman of the Space Commission. Observers say his expertise in advanced propulsion will strengthen India’s efforts to achieve greater self-reliance in space technology and foster international collaborations. With key missions in the pipeline—such as Gaganyaan, India’s human spaceflight program—expectations are high that Dr. Narayanan’s leadership will steer the nation toward even more remarkable achievements in the global space arena.