India targets FY 2026–27 deadline for Kulasekarapattinam spaceport

India is on course to commission its spaceport at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu by the financial year 2026–27. The spaceport is being developed to facilitate launches of Small Satellite Launch Vehicles (SSLVs). The project, which commenced in March 2025, has so far completed site development work, with construction of technical facilities now underway.

Advertisment

The information was shared by the Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, in the Parliament on Wednesday. In his written reply to the Lok Sabha, the minister informed that as of 31 July 2025, the government has already spent Rs 389.58 crore of the total Rs 985.96 crore allocated for the project.

According to the minister, land acquisition for this second launchpad of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is nearly complete, except for the land for rerouting the East Coast Road. Besides, fabrication of various equipment and structures is in progress at different work centres.

The new launch site is expected to enhance the payload capability of satellite launch vehicles in the class of ISRO’s SSLVs for Sun-Synchronous Polar Orbit (SSPO) missions, which suffer significant losses in carrying capacity when launched from the existing Satish Dhawan Space Centre SHAR in Sriharikota due to mid-flight manoeuvres to avoid landmasses.

Advertisment

“Launches to the functionally exceptional Sun Synchronous Polar Orbits from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota, need manoeuvring of the rocket to avoid the impact of spent stages over landmasses, and this will significantly reduce the payload capability,” the minister stated in his written reply.

Direct Southern Trajectory and Private Sector Access

Located in the coastal village of Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district, the new launch complex spans 2,233 acres across Padukkapathu, Mathavankurichi and Pallakurichi villages. The strategic southern location will allow SSLV missions to launch directly over the Indian Ocean, saving fuel and increasing payload efficiency compared to launches from Sriharikota, which must arc southeast before turning south to avoid flying over Sri Lanka.

The complex will consist of three major facilities: two Upper Assembly Facilities (UAF-1 and UAF-2) for assembling the second and third stages of the SSLV, and a Launch Service Building. The first SSLV launch from the spaceport is expected in 2027.

Advertisment

The SSLV, developed by ISRO for low-cost access to space, is now ready for commercial production. It can carry payloads of up to 500 kg—ten times more than the 40 kg capacity of India’s first experimental launch vehicle, SLV-3, developed in the early 1980s.

The project aligns with the Government of India’s decision to allow 100% Foreign Direct Investment in the space sector, aiming to position India as a hub for small satellite launch services and promote private participation in the sector. Once operational, the spaceport will also support SSLV-class missions from Non-Government Entities, making it a crucial component of India’s evolving commercial space ecosystem.