Airtel wraps up Perplexity Pro deal, rolls out new benefit

Bharti Airtel’s popular Perplexity Pro subscription offer has officially come to an end, leaving many subscribers disappointed. However, the telecom operator has not acted unfairly or without warning. The company had clearly stated the limited nature of the benefit when it was first introduced in 2025.

When Airtel announced the Perplexity Pro partnership, the terms and conditions specified that the offer would be discontinued on 16 January 2026. It was positioned as a time-bound promotional benefit, available only for a limited period. With the deadline now passed, the offer has been withdrawn from Airtel’s prepaid plan listings and is no longer available to new users.

As a result, subscribers who did not claim the benefit before the cut-off date are no longer eligible, regardless of how long they have been associated with the company. The removal of the perk has led to some confusion and frustration, particularly among long-term customers who had hoped it would continue.

Existing Users Can Continue for a Year

While new redemptions are no longer possible, Airtel has allowed existing users to retain their benefits. Subscribers who activated Perplexity Pro before the deadline can continue using the service for up to one year from the date of redemption.

In financial terms, the offer was highly valuable. Users who claimed it received benefits worth nearly Rs 17,000, making it one of the most significant digital perks ever bundled with an Airtel plan.

Many customers, including this writer, were able to take advantage of the offer during its availability period. For these users, the end of the scheme does not mean an immediate loss of access, but it does mark the conclusion of a generous promotional phase.

Airtel Introduces Adobe Express Premium Access

Even as the Perplexity Pro offer has ended, Airtel has introduced a new benefit for its customers. The company is now providing free access to Adobe Express Premium with its prepaid plans.

This new perk is available to both prepaid mobile users and fixed broadband subscribers. Importantly, eligibility does not depend on the price of the plan. As long as customers have an active Airtel connection, they can access the service.

The move reflects Airtel’s broader strategy of enhancing its plans with digital tools and content services, aimed at improving customer engagement and retention.

Reminder on Billing and Auto-Renewal

A related issue has emerged for some Perplexity Pro users whose billing details were not updated. In such cases, access to the service was suspended.

Users are also advised to remain cautious about subscription renewals. Once billing information is entered, the Perplexity Pro membership may automatically renew at full cost unless cancelled manually. Given the high subscription fee, this could result in unexpected and significant charges.

Subscribers who no longer wish to use the platform are therefore encouraged to review their account settings and cancel the service in time to avoid unnecessary expenses.

Background

Bharti Airtel announced a partnership with Perplexity, an AI-powered search and answer platform, in July last year, offering its 360 million customers complimentary access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months. While the basic version of Perplexity is available free of charge and provides strong search capabilities, the Pro version is designed for professionals and high-frequency users, with a range of advanced features. These include a higher number of daily searches, access to leading AI models such as GPT-4.1 and Claude, the ability to choose specific models, deep research tools, image generation, file uploads and analysis, and access to Perplexity Labs, which allows users to develop and test ideas. Globally, a Perplexity Pro subscription is priced at approximately Rs 17,000 per year. Through the Airtel partnership, customers using mobile, broadband (Wi-Fi), and DTH services were able to access the full Pro experience at no cost for one year. The collaboration marked Perplexity’s first partnership with a telecommunications provider in India. Eligible users could activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks app.

A Shift in Airtel’s Digital Offerings

Overall, the conclusion of the Perplexity Pro offer marks the end of a limited but highly valued promotion. While some customers may be disappointed, the terms were communicated in advance, and existing users continue to enjoy their benefits.

With the introduction of Adobe Express Premium, Airtel appears to be shifting its focus towards new digital partnerships. For subscribers, the change highlights the importance of staying informed about time-bound offers and managing subscriptions carefully in an increasingly bundled telecom ecosystem.

Also Read: https://www.voicendata.com/software-apps/airtel-offers-adobe-express-premium-free-for-one-year-11039380