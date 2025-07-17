Bharti Airtel partners with Perplexity to expand access to AI-powered search tools

Bharti Airtel has announced a partnership with Perplexity, an AI-powered search and answer platform, to provide all 360 million Airtel customers with complimentary access to Perplexity Pro for 12 months.
Perplexity is a conversational AI engine designed to deliver real-time, accurate, and well-researched responses to user queries. Unlike traditional search engines that return a list of web pages, Perplexity provides concise, easy-to-understand answers and allows users to refine queries through an interactive, self-learning interface.
Perplexity’s first collaboration with a telco in India
While a basic version of Perplexity is available at no cost and includes robust search functionality, the Pro version offers additional features tailored to professionals and high-frequency users These include a greater number of daily searches, access to advanced AI models such as GPT-4.1 and Claude, the ability to select specific models, deep research capabilities, image generation, file uploads and analysis, and access to Perplexity Labs, a feature that enables users to develop and test ideas. The Perplexity Pro subscription is currently priced globally at approximately Rs 17,000 per year.
Through this partnership, Airtel customers across mobile, broadband (Wi-Fi), and DTH services can access the full Perplexity Pro experience at no cost for one year. This initiative marks Perplexity’s first collaboration with a telecommunications provider in India. Customers can activate the offer through the Airtel Thanks app.
Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Bharti Airtel, commented,“We are pleased to announce our partnership with Perplexity, making advanced AI tools widely accessible to Airtel users. This collaboration enables millions of people to benefit from real-time information and insights at their fingertips, at no additional cost. It represents a significant step in supporting customers as they navigate an increasingly digital world.”
Aravind Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO of Perplexity, added, “This partnership is an exciting opportunity to extend access to trustworthy and professional-grade AI across India, whether it’s for students, working professionals, or households. With Perplexity Pro, users gain a smarter and more efficient way to find information, learn, and stay productive.”
To demonstrate how the service might be used in daily life:
-
A student in Rajkot could use Perplexity Pro to conduct structured online research, organise content coherently, and maintain high academic standards.
-
A homemaker in Kanyakumari might use the platform for quick, reliable responses to everyday queries, supporting creativity and informed decision-making through an intuitive interface.
-
A professional planning a family holiday could rely on Perplexity Pro to generate tailored itineraries based on time constraints, budget, and personal interests, within seconds.
This initiative aims to make AI-powered knowledge tools more accessible, helping users improve productivity and make informed decisions in their personal and professional lives.