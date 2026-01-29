Airtel offers Adobe Express Premium free for one year

Bharti Airtel on Thursday announced a collaboration with Adobe to offer Adobe Express Premium free of charge for one year to its entire customer base of more than 360 million users across India. The initiative, described as a first-of-its-kind partnership, aims to support the country’s growing creator economy and widen access to professional creative tools.

Under the agreement, all Airtel customers, including mobile, broadband and DTH users, will receive complimentary access to Adobe Express Premium, a subscription normally priced at around Rs 4,000 per year. The offer can be activated through the Airtel Thanks App and does not require users to provide credit card details.

Adobe Express Premium enables users to create graphics, social media content, marketing materials and short videos using a range of design and editing tools. The service is positioned as an easy-to-use platform for both beginners and experienced users, allowing individuals to produce professional-quality content without specialised design training.

AI-powered and localised creative features

According to an official announcement issued on 29 January, 2026, the subscription provides access to thousands of design templates, including those created for Indian festivals, weddings and local businesses. It also includes premium Adobe Stock assets, more than 30,000 fonts, 100GB of cloud storage, watermark-free exports and cross-device synchronisation. In addition, users can access artificial intelligence-powered features such as background removal, custom image generation, one-tap video editing, automatic captions and instant resizing.

The application is available in several Indian languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Bengali, enabling users to create content in their preferred language. Adobe Express is designed for everyday use, ranging from festival greetings and wedding invitations to promotional material for local businesses and social media updates.

Commenting on the partnership, Siddharth Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Connected Homes and Director of Marketing at Bharti Airtel, said the initiative was aimed at widening access to advanced creative technology.

“This partnership is about more than technology. It is about giving millions of Indians access to state-of-the-art AI tools so they can innovate and create,” Sharma said. “We want to provide every Airtel customer with the means to express themselves, whether they are a student preparing their first résumé, a small business owner designing a poster, or a creator editing videos for followers.”

David Wadhwani, President of Digital Media at Adobe, said the company was focused on making creative tools more accessible. “We are dedicated to enabling everyone to create and stand out with Adobe Express,” Wadhwani said. “We are pleased to work with Airtel to offer Adobe Express Premium to millions of people in India for free, supporting the country’s creator economy and helping users produce high-quality content for their careers, businesses and personal interests,” he added.

Impact on India’s creator economy

Airtel said the partnership would allow customers to use Adobe’s generative AI features to work more efficiently and improve the quality of their digital content. Influencers and creators can use the platform to produce personalised videos and graphics, while students can develop presentations, portfolios and academic projects. Small businesses and entrepreneurs can design marketing material, logos and promotional campaigns at lower cost, and individual users can create customised invitations, greetings and social media posts.

The company added that the initiative is intended to help users stand out in an increasingly competitive digital environment, where content creation has become central to personal branding, commerce and communication. The free Adobe Express Premium subscription will be valid for one year, subject to applicable terms and conditions.