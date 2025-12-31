NFAP 2025 triggers debate on indoor coverage, 6G readiness

As India’s National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP 2025) comes into force, broadband ecosystem think-tank Broadband India Forum (BIF) has called for a spectrum roadmap that addresses the rising demand for indoor data coverage and prepares the ground for future 6G networks.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) released the updated NFAP 2025 to align India's spectrum policies with the International Telecommunication Union’s latest Radio Regulations. The plan, effective from 30 December 2025, aims to manage radio-frequency use from 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz. It also introduces several new allocations to support 5G, satellite broadband, and emerging wireless technologies.

Key changes include designating the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), and reserving Ka (27.5–31 GHz), Q (33–50 GHz), and V (40–75 GHz) bands for satellite communication. It also enables spectrum access for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC), Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication, High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS), and other future-facing use cases.

Deep Indoor Coverage and Affordability Concerns

In an interview with Voice&Data, BIF President TV Ramachandran emphasised that India’s future 6G networks must overcome the critical challenge of deep indoor connectivity. Citing that over 70–80% of current data usage happens indoors, he argued that high-frequency 5G and 6G signals are often unable to penetrate buildings effectively.

To address this, BIF has recommended that advanced Wi-Fi technologies—namely Wi-Fi 6E and Wi-Fi 7—be deployed more widely, backed by a robust fibre backbone. This, it said, would ensure seamless digital access and reduce reliance on dense small-cell deployments, which could escalate both capital and operational expenditure.

It further called for the full 1200 MHz in the 5925–7125 MHz range to be delicensed for Wi-Fi use. “Without access to this band for Wi-Fi, affordability and inclusion, particularly for economically vulnerable populations, would be adversely affected,” the forum said.

BIF also pointed to the GSMA’s Vision 2040: Future Spectrum Needs document, which does not list the lower 6 GHz band (5925–6425 MHz) among the recommended spectrum bands for IMT services.

“There is absolutely no ecosystem anywhere in the world for IMT in this band,” BIF stated. It added that, according to studies conducted during WRC-2015, the lower 6 GHz band was found incompatible with IMT and therefore does not appear in the ITU Radio Regulations as a candidate IMT band globally.

Mid-band Planning for Future 6G and IMT Services

Looking ahead to future mobile services, BIF suggested that the 7125–8500 MHz range could be considered for IMT use after the World Radiocommunication Conference 2027 (WRC-27), along with the 3700–4200 MHz band, currently under review. The 3300–3670 MHz band has been allocated to 5G services since 2022.

BIF also urged the government to adopt a technology-neutral and structured migration plan for incumbent users of upper mid-band frequencies, including satellite and fixed services. The recommendations include enforced guard bands, protection zones around satellite earth stations, compliance with ITU rules, and measures for cross-border interference coordination.

“The success of 6G in India will hinge on how well it can evolve from existing 5G networks, without requiring a full overhaul of infrastructure,” Ramachandran said. He added that an incremental upgrade path would make the transition more commercially viable and scalable across the country.

