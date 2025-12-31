COAI welcomes NFAP-2025, demands full 6 GHz allocation under it

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) has welcomed the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) decision to identify the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) in the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP-2025), which came into effect on 30 December 2025.

Describing the move as forward-looking, the industry body said the identification of this mid-band spectrum is a crucial step towards enabling the expansion of 5G, 5G Advanced, and future 6G networks.

COAI also reiterated its longstanding demand that the 5925–6425 MHz band—currently unallocated for IMT—be made available for mobile services to fully unlock the potential of the 6 GHz range.

According to the association, the DoT's decision reflects India’s efforts to harmonise its spectrum policy with global trends. “It demonstrates recognition of the importance of mid-band spectrum in delivering high-capacity, affordable mobile broadband,” COAI stated.

Full 6 GHz Band for Future Capacity Needs

The telecom industry body stated that while the upper 700 MHz (6425–7125 MHz) allocation is a positive development, the remaining 500 MHz in the 5925–6425 MHz band must also be earmarked for IMT use to meet the growing demands of India’s digital economy.

The association argued that each telecom service provider would require at least 400 MHz of contiguous mid-band spectrum to deliver on the performance and cost-efficiency requirements of advanced mobile networks. Fragmented allocations, it warned, could impact the rollout and affordability of 5G and future 6G services.

COAI also emphasised that the 6 GHz band is essential for supporting low-latency, ultra-high-speed applications such as AI, smart manufacturing, and intelligent mobility. “Robust and affordable mobile broadband is foundational to India’s Digital India vision and is essential for inclusive socio-economic development, innovation, and productivity,” the association stated.

Mid-Band as a Key to Nationwide Coverage

COAI reiterated that mid-band spectrum provides the optimal balance between coverage and capacity, which is necessary for rapid and cost-effective national rollouts.

The availability of large, harmonised spectrum blocks, it said, will reduce device and network costs and support the development of a strong domestic equipment ecosystem.

“The industry remains committed to continued constructive engagement with DoT and all stakeholders to arrive at a balanced, evidence-based, and future-oriented spectrum policy,” said Lt Gen Dr S P Kochhar, Director General, COAI.

