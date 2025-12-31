DoT notifies NFAP 2025, redraws spectrum plan for 5G and satcom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced the implementation of the National Frequency Allocation Plan 2025 (NFAP 2025) with effect from 30 December 2025. It introduces new frequency allocations to support 5G, satellite broadband, and emerging wireless technologies.

The new allocation plan will serve as the central framework for managing radio-frequency spectrum across the 8.3 kHz to 3000 GHz range, a DoT press release stated. It replaces the previous 2018 edition and aligns India’s spectrum policy with the latest Radio Regulations adopted by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

According to the DoT, the updated plan designates the 6425–7125 MHz band for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), which expands the mid-band spectrum needed for 5G and 5G Advanced networks. The plan also reserves Ka (27.5–31 GHz), Q (33–50 GHz), and V (40–75 GHz) bands for satellite services, including high-throughput satellites in geostationary and non-geostationary orbits.

Provisions for Emerging Wireless Services and IFMC

The NFAP 2025 introduces several measures to accommodate evolving wireless applications and services beyond traditional telecom use. It enhances spectrum access for In-Flight and Maritime Connectivity (IFMC), enabling improved broadband coverage in commercial aircraft and passenger ships, especially over remote or oceanic routes. These changes are expected to support airline digital services and maritime logistics operations.

Speaking in Parliament during the recently concluded winter session, Union Communication Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia indicated that in-flight connectivity was high on the government’s priority list. He pointed out that while the Ministry of Telecom and Communications is already finalising the plan, the Civil Aviation Ministry is expected to frame relevant rules before it can be implemented.

The NFAP 2025 also supports Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication systems that enable vehicles to interact with other vehicles, infrastructure, pedestrians, and networks. This allocation is considered essential for enabling connected and autonomous mobility solutions in India, particularly as transport systems begin to adopt intelligent traffic management and real-time data exchange.

Additionally, it recognises future use cases for High Altitude Platform Stations (HAPS) and High Altitude IMT Base Stations (HIBS) — aerial platforms that operate in the stratosphere and offer wide-area coverage in rural and remote regions. These platforms could help bridge the digital divide by delivering broadband where terrestrial infrastructure is hard to deploy.

The policy further considers the role of Short-Range Devices (SRDs) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB) systems, which are critical for IoT deployments, smart utilities, medical devices, and ground-penetrating radars used by security agencies.

Policy to Support India's Digital Growth

Scindia, in his foreword to the policy, said that spectrum is one of India’s most valuable national assets and must be managed with fairness and efficiency. “The NFAP 2025 is our roadmap for achieving exactly that. It strikes a perfect balance of the current spectrum demands with future technological advancements,” Scindia stated.

DoT Secretary Dr Neeraj Mittal noted that the updated plan is intended to encourage domestic innovation and strengthen India’s position as a hub for advanced telecom solutions. He added that NFAP 2025 reflects a forward-looking strategy to meet growing data demand and enable seamless digital services across sectors, including education, health, and manufacturing.

The plan was finalised by the Wireless Planning and Coordination (WPC) Wing after consultations with academia, industry, and other government stakeholders. While the NFAP governs allocations, entities will still require spectrum assignments from WPC for operational use.

