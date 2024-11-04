TRAI extends deadline for business message traceability to Dec 1

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the deadline for implementing traceability requirements for business messaging from November 1 to December 1, 2024. This one-month extension has been granted to avoid potential disruptions and discontinuities in telecom services and to allow businesses more time to prepare.

TRAI has mandated that all Principal Entities (PEs) and Telemarketers (TMs) must declare their message transmission chains by November 30, 2024. This directive requires telecom access providers to implement traceability protocols, ensuring that telemarketing message chains from PEs to TMs are clearly declared and verifiable. As of December 1, messages lacking a verified PE-TM chain will be automatically rejected by the system.

This is the second extension granted by TRAI after telecom operators raised concerns about potential service interruptions due to the initial deadlines. Many telcos have highlighted the lack of readiness among telemarketers and business entities, citing the need for more time to adapt to the new requirements.

TRAI has further instructed access providers to issue daily warnings to non-compliant PEs and TMs throughout November. Starting December 1, 2024, messages without a verified PE-TM chain will be automatically rejected.

The traceability requirement forms a core part of TRAI's ongoing efforts to reduce unsolicited commercial communications and enhance consumer protection. By making telemarketing messages traceable back to their origin, TRAI aims to hold businesses accountable for any misuse of messaging services and curb spam or fraudulent communications. These traceability protocols align with TRAI's larger mission to create a more transparent and secure communication environment.

Stakeholders are advised to utilise this extension period to complete the necessary declarations and implement the required protocols to ensure seamless compliance by the December 1 deadline.