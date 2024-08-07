TRAI Cracks Down on Unsolicited Commercial Calls

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) convened a significant meeting with Access Service Providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to address the escalating consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial calls.

Advertisment

Addressing Misuse of Headers and Templates

One of the primary concerns raised during the meeting was the unauthorised use of headers and content templates. These malpractices often occur without the knowledge of the concerned entities, leading to widespread spam and fraudulent activities. TRAI urged service providers to identify and trace the entities responsible for such misuse and implement stringent corrective measures to prevent these occurrences and maintain the integrity of the communication systems.

Controlling Promotional Calls

Advertisment

The meeting also focused on the management of promotional calls, which include robotic calls, auto-dialler calls, and pre-recorded calls. TRAI emphasised the necessity of migrating all enterprise business customers to the Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) platform. This migration is crucial for ensuring compliance with TRAI regulations and for creating a transparent and accountable framework for bulk communication.

Implementing Technical Solutions for Traceability

TRAI highlighted the need for immediate implementation of technical solutions to improve traceability. Service providers were urged to adopt measures that would prevent bulk calling by enterprise customers using 10-digit numbers through PRI/SIP. TRAI aims to curtail the misuse of communication channels and protect consumers from unsolicited calls by enhancing traceability.

Advertisment

Proactive Measures

In a stern message to service providers and telemarketers, TRAI called for proactive measures to curb the misuse of voice calls for bulk communications. The regulator stressed the importance of collaboration among stakeholders to develop and implement technical solutions that can effectively address the issue of unsolicited commercial calls.

The proactive stance taken by TRAI is expected to have a significant impact on the telecom industry. By curbing unsolicited commercial calls, the regulator aims to improve the consumer experience and enhance the overall trust in telecom services. This move is also likely to drive technological advancements, as service providers will need to invest in robust technical solutions to comply with TRAI’s directives.