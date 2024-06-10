Beware of Fraudulent Messages and Calls Claiming to Be from TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has recently brought to attention a surge in fraudulent WhatsApp messages, SMSs, and voice calls impersonating TRAI officials. These communication channels are designed to look like official notices from senior officers of TRAI, falsely alleging illegal activities associated with the recipient's mobile number.

The perpetrators of these scams are utilizing forged documents and messages that appear to be genuine to convince citizens of their authenticity.

The fraudulent notices typically threatened mobile number disconnection if the recipient failed to respond promptly. In some instances, malicious actors may also attempt to trick individuals into installing malware or clicking on phishing links that may lead to potential financial and personal data loss.

Key Points Citizens Should Note

TRAI does not initiate communication regarding mobile number disconnection through messages, calls, or official notices.

TRAI has not authorized any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes.

Citizens should remain vigilant and cautious of unsolicited messages or calls as these fraudulent communications may lead to malware installation, phishing attempts, and financial fraud.

Be Responsible, Report Fraudulent Communications

In terms of safeguarding telecom resources from misuse and preventing cybercrime, TRAI has urged its citizens to report suspected fraudulent communications through the Chakshu facility on the Department of Telecommunications’ Sanchar Saathi platform.

For instances of cybercrime, victims should report the incident through the following channels:

Cybercrime Helpline Number: 1930

Official Cybercrime Reporting Website: Cybercrime.gov.in