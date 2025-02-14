TRAI curbs spam calls and messages with amendments in rules

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new amendments to the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations (TCCCPR), 2018, to further protect consumers from unwanted spam calls and messages.

The amendments aim to tighten measures against Unsolicited Commercial Communication (UCC) and ensure greater accountability from telecom operators, telemarketers, and businesses using commercial messaging. The regulations make it easier for consumers to report spam and empower them with better control over promotional messages.

The amendments were officially announced on February 12, 2025. The announcement was made by TRAI in Delhi, with the changes applicable across India.

Despite earlier regulations and a blockchain-based framework to prevent spam, spammers have adapted their methods. The new amendments strengthen consumer protection, reduce the misuse of telecom resources, and enhance regulatory actions against violators.

Consumers can now report spam calls or messages even if they haven't pre-registered their preferences. They can submit complaints within seven days instead of the earlier three-day limit. They can also opt out of promotional messages directly from the SMS itself. Message headers will also have clear identifiers (P for promotional, S for service, T for transactional, and G for government messages) for easy recognition.

Telecom operators must now take action against UCC within five days instead of the previous 30-day limit. The threshold for action has also been reduced from 10 complaints in seven days to just five complaints in 10 days.

Telecom operators are also asked to analyze call and SMS patterns, deploy honeypots (special numbers to attract and track spam), and ensure full traceability of telemarketers to reduce unauthorized commercial messaging.

Repeat offenders face suspension of telecom services, disconnection for up to a year, and blacklisting across all telecom networks. Telecom providers failing to comply face fines up to INR 10 lakh per instance.

With these amendments, TRAI aims to create a more secure and spam-free communication environment for consumers while maintaining a balance between commercial activities and consumer rights. Businesses and telecom operators must now align with the new framework for seamless implementation.