TRAI Names Anil Kumar Lahoti as New Chairman

Anil Kumar Lahoti, former Railway Board Chief, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). In his 36-year career with the Indian Railways, Lahoti served in different capacities in Northern, Central, North Central, Western, and West Central Railways.

“The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Anil Kumar Lahoti, Former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Railway Board, Ministry of Railways … as Chairman, TRAI for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge of the post or until he attains the age of 65 years or until further orders, whichever is earlier,” a notification by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) read.

Lahoti will replace TRAI member Meenakshi Gupta who was given the additional charge of the top post for the time being. Meenakshi Gupta had joined as a full time member of TRAI on 23 March 2021. Prior to joining TRAI, Gupta was deputy comptroller and auditor general. She belongs to 1984 batch of the Indian Audit & Accounts Service (IAS).

A 1984-batch Indian Railway Service of Engineer (IRSE), Lahoti holds a degree in Civil Engineering from Madhya Pradesh’s Madhav Institute of Technology and Master of Engineering in Structures from University of Roorkee, now IIT Roorkee. He later underwent training in Strategic Management and Leadership programs at USA’s Carnegie Mellon University, Italy’s Bocconi School of Management and ISB Hyderabad.