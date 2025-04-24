TCS unveils India-centric Cloud to support secure public sector data use

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced new cloud infrastructure solutions to store and process data within India. The latest offerings—SovereignSecure Cloud, DigiBOLT, and Cyber Defense Suite—are designed for organisations operating under India’s data protection laws and regulatory frameworks.

The SovereignSecure Cloud is intended for government bodies, public sector units, and regulated industries, enabling them to maintain control over data location, access, and compliance. The platform is designed to support requirements under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act of 2023 by ensuring that sensitive data remains within Indian borders.

According to the company, the infrastructure is hosted at TCS-managed data centres in Mumbai and Hyderabad and is built on a Zero Trust architecture. TCS said this approach enforces continuous verification, least-privilege access, and end-to-end data encryption in transit and at rest.

AI Integration and Operational Capabilities

TCS stated that the SovereignSecure Cloud includes embedded artificial intelligence features to support real-time analytics, automation, and governance. The platform integrates with existing enterprise IT environments, enabling public and private sector entities to connect legacy and modern systems within a secure architecture.

The platform supports mission-critical workloads by offering low-latency access to data and applications, making it suitable for high-volume functions such as citizen services and financial operations. Similarly, the embedded analytics engines provide insights to improve governance, accelerate decision-making, and enhance public service outcomes.

TCS added that the SovereignSecure Cloud aligns with its sustainability goals, including a commitment to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. The infrastructure is designed for energy efficiency and includes tools that support environmental compliance and carbon footprint monitoring.

It also has a compliance dashboard and automated governance features that can help institutions meet their data privacy obligations with reduced manual oversight.

Supporting India’s Digital Public Infrastructure

The launch builds on TCS’s existing involvement in national digital programmes. The company has developed systems for financial markets, banking, passport issuance, public health, and pensions—contributing to initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat and SPARSH.

TCS claimed that services enabled by its platforms currently support nearly 70% of India’s population directly or indirectly. The SovereignSecure Cloud is expected to extend this footprint while meeting data security and localisation requirements.

Platforms for Acceleration and Security

DigiBOLT and the Cyber Defense Suite, also introduced at the event, are positioned to address broader digital transformation and cybersecurity needs. According to the company release, DigiBOLT is a low-code, AI-enabled platform that supports digital transformation by automating processes and integrating fragmented IT systems. The platform is designed to accelerate the deployment of digital applications in environments prioritising AI-first strategies.

The Cyber Defense Suite is a security-as-a-service solution offering AI-driven threat detection, automated incident response, and preventive controls. According to TCS, the suite provides visibility into cyber risks and supports protection across hybrid, multi-cloud, and operational technology environments.

Girish Ramachandran, President – Growth Markets at TCS, said the new solutions respond to changing data control and technology infrastructure expectations. “These new offerings reaffirm our commitment to building a secure, AI-powered digital foundation for India,” Ramachandran said.

TCS indicated that further domestic-focused technology offerings will follow in support of India’s evolving digital framework.