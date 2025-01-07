Experts weigh in on DPDP Act's impact on data privacy in India

The much-awaited draft regulations for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, were made public by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on 3rd January 2025. Since then, they have sparked widespread discussion across the industry.

The draft rules establish requirements for cross-border data transfers, mandate express consent for data processing, and enforce strict protocols for managing data breaches.

Industry experts view the draft regulations as a significant step towards aligning India’s data protection framework with international standards. Many have shared their views on key provisions outlined in the draft, including user rights, data protection procedures, and the creation of a regulatory framework. Here’s a look at their insights:

Jaspreet Singh, Partner, Grant Thornton Bharat said,"The Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA) Rules 2025 represent a pivotal advancement in safeguarding digital fundamental rights. This robust legislation prioritizes the protection of personal data, granting individuals greater control over their information in an increasingly digitalized world. By introducing stringent regulations for data collection, processing, and storage, the DPDPA Rules 2025 aim to strike a balance between technological progress and the right to privacy.

The act mandates transparency from data handlers, enforces consent-driven data usage, and imposes substantial penalties for data breaches and non-compliance. With its emphasis on accountability and user empowerment, the DPDPA Rules 2025 reaffirms the importance of data privacy as a fundamental right. This forward-looking framework is set to establish new benchmarks for digital trust and security, fostering a safer and more equitable digital ecosystem."

Shahana Chatterji, Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co: said,"The DPDP Rules were meant to provide operational clarity to guide compliance and industry practice. To a large extent they do this with respect to how notice has to be provided, how the DPB (Data Protection Board) will be set up, and how personal data breach reporting must take place. Flexibility has been provided for how a data fiduciary must maintain reasonable security safeguards.

That said, the Rules on how to obtain verifiable parental consent are bound to create significant compliance challenges. This is because data fiduciaries will have to maintain different consent processes for adults, minors and persons with disabilities who have lawful guardians. Also concerning are the additional conditions that the Rules are likely to impose on cross border data flows; this was certainly not contemplated in the principal legislation. Finally, the Rules suggest that SDFs may be subject to data localization requirements- this is very concerning. This is an overreach by the Rules and is inconsistent with the provisions of the Act. The consultation process till Feb 18 will therefore be an important process."

