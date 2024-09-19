SoftBank and Intelsat partner to create seamless global 5G-satellite network

SoftBank Corp. and Intelsat have announced a major collaboration to revolutionise global connectivity. The partnership will develop a "Ubiquitous Network" that will seamlessly integrate 5G terrestrial mobile networks with satellite communication systems, ensuring users remain connected regardless of location with the convenience of one device and one account. This innovative solution is expected to be a game-changer for industries reliant on continuous communication, such as autonomous vehicles, maritime operations, and disaster recovery.

Advertisment

The Vision: Global Connectivity Without Boundaries

As the world becomes increasingly reliant on constant communication for everything from autonomous cars to drones and ships, large portions of the globe still lack reliable ground-based mobile network coverage. This is where SoftBank and Intelsat's collaboration steps in. The goal of these organisations is to develop a hybrid communication system that allows seamless transitions between terrestrial 5G networks and satellite communications, eliminating the need for multiple devices or separate accounts.

One of the primary objectives of the partnership is to create a universal device that remains connected regardless of location. For instance, a connected vehicle would automatically switch from a terrestrial 5G network to a satellite connection as it moves beyond ground coverage, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity. The solution will be developed in phases, allowing for the near-term use of existing satellite terminals while newer 5G-based terminals are introduced as technology progresses.

Advertisment

New Standards for Non-Terrestrial Networks

The collaboration will build on the progress made in standardising non-terrestrial networks based on the new 3GPP 5G standards, a critical step for the development of seamless, global communication. SoftBank and Intelsat’s research and development efforts will focus on ensuring that devices can roam freely between terrestrial and satellite networks, using the same architecture and processes that currently enable mobile network roaming.

This initiative will have far-reaching implications across multiple sectors, including land mobility, maritime services, and disaster response. The universal hybrid network promises to provide more resilient communication, crucial for areas where traditional ground-based networks fail.

Advertisment

Phased Development and Future Outlook

The development of these hybrid solutions will be conducted in phases, with field testing and commercialisation aligned with the ongoing advancement of 3GPP 5G non-terrestrial standards. This phased approach will allow companies to start utilising existing satellite infrastructure while transitioning to newer, 5G-based solutions as they become available.

The long-term vision is clear: to create a truly global network where connectivity is no longer constrained by geography. With applications ranging from land mobility to critical disaster response systems, SoftBank and Intelsat's partnership is poised to redefine the future of telecommunications by integrating these advanced technologies.