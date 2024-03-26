Intelsat & Eutelsat Announce Merger for Multi-Orbit services

Intelsat, a leading operator of geostationary (GEO) satellites, and Eutelsat Group, a major satellite operator with a growing Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) constellation (OneWeb), announced an expansion of their existing partnership. This agreement focuses on leveraging the strengths of both companies' technologies to provide customers with a comprehensive multi-orbit service solution.

The details of the financial commitment involve a minimum investment of USD 250 million by Intelsat over the next six years for access to OneWeb's capabilities. This figure could potentially reach USD 500 million by the end of the contract period. This collaboration signifies both companies' commitment to exploring the potential of multi-orbit solutions in the satellite communication industry.

The partnership between Intelsat and the Eutelsat Group is broad and diverse, focusing on utilizing OneWeb's Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite constellation to improve satellite connectivity solutions. This collaboration, valued at a potential $500 million over seven years, includes a solid commitment of $250 million.

"We've collaborated with Eutelsat for a considerable duration, utilizing its OneWeb LEO constellation to provide a multi-orbit solution, mainly catering to commercial aviation," stated Dave Wajsgras, Intelsat's CEO.

"We're now identifying numerous additional opportunities for customers to leverage multi-orbit solutions. Expanding the existing partnership, which has been successful and in high demand, is mutually beneficial for Intelsat, Eutelsat, and our customers."

The goal is to merge Intelsat's expertise with OneWeb's LEO network and Eutelsat's Geostationary Orbit (GEO) and ground-based networks to offer comprehensive solutions for networking, government services, and transportation sectors.

By combining LEO and GEO assets, the partnership aims to deliver seamless and enhanced connectivity services worldwide across air, land, and sea domains. This strategic partnership highlights a dedication to innovation, technological progress, and the creation of advanced communication solutions to effectively address evolving customer demands.

Eva Berneke, CEO of Eutelsat Group, expressed, "This expanded partnership with Intelsat underscores our confidence in the capabilities of the OneWeb constellation, both now and in the future.

It highlights the importance, in today's world, for major satellite operators to offer multi-orbit solutions to their customers."

Intelsat's Wajsgras further commented, "Our team firmly believes that combining Intelsat's expertise with our GEO and terrestrial network alongside the capabilities accessible through Eutelsat Group's OneWeb LEO network will enable us to provide the most exceptional and comprehensive customer solutions. This will support networks, government, and mobility sectors, driving our strong growth trajectory."

The partnership provides-

Improved Connectivity Solutions: Combining Intelsat's existing network with Eutelsat's high-throughput satellites and OneWeb's LEO constellation aims to provide a more comprehensive and robust connectivity service.

Hybrid Approach: This partnership leverages both geostationary (GEO) and Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) technologies, offering wider coverage and flexibility for different connectivity needs.

Benefits Across Sectors: The enhanced solutions target various industries like government, transportation (mobility), and networking, offering users seamless and reliable connectivity across diverse environments.

It will also create a hybrid network merging LEO and GEO assets, ensuring reliable connectivity solutions tailored to the telecom industry's evolving needs.

The Intelsat-Eutelsat Group partnership holds promise for the future of satellite communication. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to accelerate the development and adoption of multi-orbit solutions.

The success of this collaboration and its ultimate impact on the industry will depend on several factors, including the effectiveness of the implemented multi-orbit service solution and its ability to meet the needs of diverse customer segments.

However, this partnership represents a significant step forward in exploring the potential of multi-orbit technologies within the satellite communication landscape.