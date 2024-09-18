Tata Elxsi's 'xG-Force' Lab to Drive 5G Innovation Across Industries

Tata Elxsi, a global design and technology services company, today announced the opening of the 'xG-Force' lab in Bengaluru. This cutting-edge facility aims to fast-track 5G innovation by offering ready-to-use infrastructure, advanced tools, and an integrated partner ecosystem, catering to a range of industries including transportation, healthcare, Industry 4.0, and media and communications.

The xG-Force lab was inaugurated by Manoj Raghavan, Managing Director & CEO of Tata Elxsi, alongside Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services at Boost Mobile (formerly DISH Wireless), an EchoStar company. Boost Mobile will be the first to benefit from the lab’s resources, marking a significant milestone in their partnership.

Manoj Raghavan commented, “We are privileged to collaborate with Boost Mobile as our lead customer in shaping the future of 5G networks. The xG-Force lab serves as a crucial multiplier for our clients, offering a platform to explore, validate, and accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies. By combining our expertise in digital engineering, automation, AI, and application development with industry-specific knowledge, we are creating transformative solutions for both consumers and enterprises.”

As the systems integrator for this initiative, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications through its innovative platforms—Neuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineering—delivering solutions in AI, next-generation communications, and advanced technologies.

The xG-Force lab is set to benefit global customers by significantly reducing operational expenditure (OPEX) through AI-driven smart operations, enabling new revenue streams, fostering data-driven innovations, and supporting the subscription economy.

Kevin Plunkett, Vice President of Cloud Services at Boost Mobile, added, “We are thrilled to see this lab support innovative 5G use cases and advance our network plans in the United States. This facility, similar to EchoStar’s Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, will be instrumental in driving innovation and setting new industry standards.”

Vivek Tiwary, Vice President and Head of Telecom Business at Tata Elxsi, remarked, “From my discussions with telecom industry leaders worldwide, Boost Mobile is recognised as a trailblazer with many 'Firsts' to its name. The xG-Force ecosystem is focused on creating solutions that have yet to be realised. I see great synergy in collaborating with Boost Mobile to help fulfil their vision.”

This lab has been established in collaboration with industry leaders, hyperscalers, and chip manufacturers, including RedHat (Private Cloud), AccuKnox (Cloud & Application Security), i2i systems (5G Core), and Rebaca (Test Tools). Tata Elxsi intends to expand this collaboration with additional global partners to further enhance the lab’s capabilities.

Rahul Jadhav, CTO and Co-founder of AccuKnox, commented: “The xG-Force lab will facilitate the rapid adoption of next-generation 5G technologies in a collaborative environment while reducing OPEX by ensuring significant use cases are tested in the lab. AccuKnox is excited to be part of this initiative and looks forward to fostering a secure, vibrant 5G ecosystem with Tata Elxsi.”

The lab will focus on key areas such as streaming media, private 5G networks, connected and electric vehicles, network charging stations, digital health, aerospace, and Industry 4.0 solutions for smart factories. Additionally, it will help mitigate risks in critical areas like transportation safety and healthcare data security while delivering the ultra-low latency required for the future of interactive entertainment.