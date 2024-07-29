SkyDeck by Asteria Aerospace Revolutionizes Drone Data with Cloud & AI

In a major leap forward for drone technology, Asteria Aerospace has launched the latest version of its SkyDeck platform, now as a self-service SaaS offering. This cutting-edge platform is set to revolutionize drone data management, providing businesses across sectors like GIS, construction, oil and gas, and agriculture with advanced tools and analytics for comprehensive digital transformation.

Advertisment

SkyDeck's cloud-based infrastructure ensures secure, centralized management of drone data, featuring intuitive visualization, collaboration, and reporting tools that streamline site inspections and monitoring processes. What sets SkyDeck apart is its suite of pre-built, industry-specific AI models that deliver rapid analysis of aerial data, enabling proactive decision-making and driving industry standards forward.

For drone service providers, SkyDeck offers an integrated workflow solution, combining project management, flight planning, and execution into a seamless, cost-effective package. Its cloud-based architecture allows for scalable, automated data processing, and provides a unified repository for data storage, facilitating easy collaboration and data sharing with end users.

"We’re thrilled to bring SkyDeck to the market as a robust solution for enterprises and professionals seeking a secure, scalable platform for drone operations and data management,” said Neel Mehta, Director & Co-founder of Asteria Aerospace. “SkyDeck addresses critical pain points, from data capture to actionable insights, crucial for advancing the adoption of drone-based solutions across various industries. Our flexible pricing model ensures that businesses of all sizes can leverage SkyDeck's powerful features to meet their unique needs.”