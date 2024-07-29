DTDC Partners with Skye Air Mobility to Launch Drone Delivery Services

DTDC Express Ltd., a leading express logistics service provider in India, celebrates its 35th anniversary with the launch of drone-based deliveries. Partnering with Skye Air Mobility, DTDC is embracing innovative tech solutions to enhance efficient and sustainable last-mile delivery for its customers. This initiative reflects DTDC's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology and setting new industry standards.

With a vast network of over 16,000 channel partners covering nearly 96% of the Indian population, DTDC has established itself as a leader in the express logistics industry. Managing approximately 155 million parcels annually, the new drone delivery service aims to provide agile and hassle-free deliveries while minimising carbon emissions and reducing traffic congestion, supporting eco-friendly logistics.

Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer of DTDC Express Ltd. said, “As we commence the 35th year of DTDC’s journey, our strategic partnership with Skye Air marks a significant milestone in setting new benchmarks for last-mile delivery. The partnership aims to address the evolving logistics landscape, driven by digitalisation and changing consumer behaviours, presenting us with an opportunity to redefine last-mile logistics in this country.