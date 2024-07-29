DTDC Partners with Skye Air Mobility to Launch Drone Delivery Services

DTDC Express Ltd., a leading express logistics service provider in India, celebrates its 35th anniversary with the launch of drone-based deliveries. Partnering with Skye Air Mobility, DTDC is embracing innovative tech solutions to enhance efficient and sustainable last-mile delivery for its customers. This initiative reflects DTDC's commitment to adopting cutting-edge technology and setting new industry standards.
With a vast network of over 16,000 channel partners covering nearly 96% of the Indian population, DTDC has established itself as a leader in the express logistics industry. Managing approximately 155 million parcels annually, the new drone delivery service aims to provide agile and hassle-free deliveries while minimising carbon emissions and reducing traffic congestion, supporting eco-friendly logistics.
Speaking on the occasion, Abhishek Chakraborty, Chief Executive Officer of DTDC Express Ltd. said, “As we commence the 35th year of DTDC’s journey, our strategic partnership with Skye Air marks a significant milestone in setting new benchmarks for last-mile delivery. The partnership aims to address the evolving logistics landscape, driven by digitalisation and changing consumer behaviours, presenting us with an opportunity to redefine last-mile logistics in this country.
At DTDC, we embrace the transformative journey, our technological advancements must align seamlessly with societal and environmental needs, reflecting the vision. We aim to leveraging our leadership position to enhance our digital capabilities and drive exponential growth across Express Parcels, International, and Integrated E-commerce Logistics.”
Ankit Kumar, Founder & CEO of Skye Air, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership with DTDC and the potential of their cutting-edge drone technology to revolutionise urban logistics. He said "We are thrilled to collaborate with DTDC on its 35th Foundation Day, leveraging our advanced drone delivery infrastructure to redefine last-mile deliveries in urban areas. By integrating drones into the delivery network, we can bypass traffic congestion, enhancing delivery speed, efficiency, and sustainability. Each drone delivery can save over 520 grams of CO2 emissions compared to traditional methods. Our goal is to reduce the distance and time for last-mile deliveries, significantly impacting the logistics infrastructure. Bharat is poised to lead the drone delivery and aerial taxi industry on a global scale, with countries worldwide likely to adopt the innovative models being developed here. From drone manufacturers to service providers and R&D institutions, there is a concerted effort to establish Bharat as the global drone hub by 2030."
Since its inception, DTDC has consistently demonstrated its commitment to adapting, innovating, and leading the industry. Pursuing its vision to become the most admired Express Logistics Company in India, DTDC has achieved significant milestones over the years. These include the launch of the ‘MyDTDC app’ - India’s first logistics app, DTDCShipAssure - India’s first 100% money-back guarantee for express premium shipments, and Smile Code Delivery - India’s first OTP-based logistics delivery.
Now, with the introduction of its drone delivery service, DTDC is set to achieve yet another milestone. This advancement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability.