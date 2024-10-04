Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics partners to develop wireless IoT

Qualcomm Technologies International has joined forces with STMicroelectronics to drive the wireless Internet of Things (IoT) market. This strategic partnership brings together Qualcomm’s advanced wireless connectivity solutions with ST’s widely adopted STM32 microcontroller ecosystem, aiming to develop the next generation of IoT solutions enhanced by edge artificial intelligence (AI).

The collaboration will see Qualcomm’s AI-powered Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread combo system-on-a-chip (SoC) integrated with ST’s STM32 general-purpose microcontrollers. This integration, supported by ST’s established developer ecosystem, is designed to simplify IoT application development for both industrial and consumer markets, making the process faster and more cost-effective.

A Strategic Alliance to Propel IoT Innovation

The Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics collaboration is expected to be a game-changer for the wireless IoT industry. This partnership may simplify the design and deployment of IoT applications by providing developers with a unified platform and enabling access to Qualcomm’s connectivity technology through the STM32 ecosystem. This will allow for the creation of robust solutions in a wide range of fields, from industrial IoT applications to everyday consumer electronics.

New Possibilities for IoT Development

As part of this collaboration, ST plans to introduce self-contained modules using Qualcomm’s Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread combo SoC portfolio. These modules will integrate easily with STM32 microcontrollers, offering optimised wireless connectivity for a variety of IoT applications. The first products from this partnership are expected to be available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the first quarter of 2025, with wider availability following soon after.

Tapping into a Growing IoT Market

Experts believe this collaboration is coming at a crucial time for the IoT sector. Andrew Zignani, Senior Research Director at ABI Research, noted that the number of connected devices across consumer, industrial, and commercial sectors is expected to surpass 80 billion by 2028. "The combination of Qualcomm’s wireless connectivity expertise and ST’s microcontroller ecosystem offers a perfect solution for addressing the needs of this rapidly growing IoT market," Zignani said. "The partnership will enable faster, more cost-efficient IoT solutions for both developers and businesses."

Rahul Patel, Group General Manager of Qualcomm Technologies, highlighted the importance of the partnership, stating, "Qualcomm’s leadership in IoT connectivity, combined with ST’s STM32 ecosystem, will set new standards for IoT development. Together, we aim to deliver seamless, high-performance IoT solutions for developers and businesses alike."

Remi El-Ouazzane, President of Microcontrollers and RF Products at STMicroelectronics, emphasised the role of wireless connectivity in advancing IoT technologies: "Wireless connectivity is key to the rapid expansion of edge AI across a broad spectrum of applications. This collaboration with Qualcomm will provide significant value to our STM32 customers, accelerating the deployment of innovative IoT solutions."

This strategic partnership is just the beginning as Qualcomm and STMicroelectronics plan to expand their offerings over time, including more advanced Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Thread combo SoCs, with potential developments in cellular connectivity for industrial IoT applications.