Tech revolution, transformation, and privacy concerns

AI and IoT are together transforming businesses across sectors, but experts warn about privacy, security, and the need for fair algorithms

In the ever-evolving landscape of technology, the convergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) stands as a beacon of transformative potential. Speaking at the panel discussion on “IoT and AI Revolution: Maximising Connectivity while Minimising Total Cost of Ownership” at the TLF, experts dissected this dynamic synergy and its profound implications for connectivity and business growth.

Central to the discussion was the recognition of AI and IoT as catalysts for innovation, efficiency, and cost optimisation across diverse sectors. Bhushan Sethi, VP-Head of IoT Product at Vodafone Idea Business and Anand Bhandari, Vertical Head – IoT, Reliance Jio Infocomm, along with insights from Puneet Chopra, Telecom CTO at HPE India, echoed a resounding message: the fusion of AI and IoT not only revolutionises industries but also poses pivotal questions about privacy, security, and algorithmic transparency. The session was moderated by Minu Sirsalewala, Executive Editor – Special Projects, CyberMedia.

The potency of AI and IoT

Emphasising the transformative power of AI and IoT integration, Sethi highlighted their revolutionary impact on industries. “Both AI and IoT are very powerful technologies, and when they combine, they can transform the industry,” he stated.

Sethi pointed to significant impacts across various sectors, notably automotive, underscoring the growing significance of connected cars. He noted that “connected cars today have more than 100 million lines of code,” highlighting the shift towards software-driven vehicles. Moreover, he anticipated the integration of over 200 IoT sensors in autonomous cars, emphasising the symbiotic relationship between IoT sensors and AI systems.

Identifying Industry 4.0, healthcare, and smart energy as key areas ripe for disruption, Sethi stressed the importance of adopting technologies like AI, Cloud, and IoT to enhance efficiency and quality in manufacturing. He further emphasised their role in enabling personalised patient monitoring in healthcare and facilitating the evolution towards dynamic power grids in the energy sector.

However, amidst the optimism, Sethi cautioned against overlooking concerns such as privacy, security, and algorithmic transparency. He underscored the need for fair, transparent, and human-centric AI algorithms to mitigate unintended consequences.

The ubiquitous need for AI and IoT

Providing profound insights into the symbiotic alliance between IoT and AI, Bhandari emphasised the pivotal role of acquiring pertinent data. “The strategy is simple: apply human intelligence... utilise the data,” he affirmed, elaborating on the multifarious applications spanning healthcare to autonomous vehicles, reflecting Jio’s commitment to innovation across diverse domains.

Moreover, Bhandari spotlighted Jio’s groundbreaking initiatives in enhancing cattle and plant health within agriculture, epitomising the expansive utility of these technologies. He delved into the trajectory of autonomous vehicles and the quest for energy sustainability, emphasising AI’s pivotal role in bolstering vehicle-to-vehicle communication and realising net-zero aspirations.

Leveraging AI and IoT to reduce TCO

“Every new technology is supposed to bring some top-line benefits or bottom-line benefits,” remarked Chopra, delving into the intricacies of managing and scaling core networks. He highlighted historical challenges with vertical silos and operationalising difficulties, advocating for a transformative shift towards horizontal cloud platforms and cloud-native architectures. Emphasising the advantages of Kubernetes over bare metal for cost reduction and efficiency improvement, Chopra underscored the necessity for innovative approaches in network management.

Puneet elaborated on HPE’s pivotal role in validating Telco Blueprints, ensuring compatibility with leading platform vendors, and streamlining deployment processes. Furthermore, he discussed the significance of AI-enabled orchestration engines in automating network management, predicting faults, and optimising performance, thereby enhancing operational efficiency.

The discussion illuminated the transformative potential of AI and IoT in driving innovation across industries. By harnessing the combined power of AI and IoT, organisations can unlock new opportunities for growth, efficiency, and enhanced customer experiences. However, addressing challenges such as privacy, security, and interoperability remains paramount to realising the full potential of AI and IoT. Through collaborative efforts and strategic partnerships, stakeholders can navigate these challenges and pave the way for a future powered by AI and IoT.

