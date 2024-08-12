Nokia, Swisscom to Launch Largest Nationwide Drones-as-a-Service Network

Swisscom Broadcast has announced that will deploy the largest Drones-as-a-Service (DaaS) network across Switzerland. This ambitious project will see 300 Nokia Drone-in-a-Box units deployed, significantly enhancing public safety and operational efficiency for public safety and industrial applications in the country.

Advertisment

This deployment marks Nokia’s second nationwide drone network project following their successful Citymesh rollout in Belgium. “The new network will bolster Switzerland’s public safety efforts and Industry 4.0 advancements by providing critical support in emergency response, perimeter protection, and infrastructure inspection,” Nokia stated in a press release.

The drones will be utilised for operations Beyond Visual Line Of Sight (BVLOS), leveraging Nokia’s advanced mission-critical industrial edge computing (MXIE) technology and 3GPP standards.

The drones will be used for operations Beyond the Visual Line of Sight, leveraging mission-critical industrial edge computing (MXIE) technology.

Advertisment

Strengthening Emergency Response

Integrating these drones into Switzerland’s emergency response framework promises to elevate public safety for public safety workers. The drones will collect vital information during the initial minutes of an emergency, enhancing situational awareness and optimising resource deployment. Swiss public safety agencies will benefit from a seamless, ride-sharing-like drone service through Swisscom Broadcast, ensuring efficient access to drone operations.

The nationwide network will be accessible throughout Switzerland, with operations meticulously aligned with regulatory standards, including spectrum and aviation safety. The DaaS network will also support the Swiss industry by facilitating the inspection of hard-to-reach or hazardous infrastructure, thereby enhancing worker safety and reducing the need for risky manual inspections.

Advertisment

The DaaS Advantage

Nokia’s drone networks are integrated into the MXIE platform, allowing for easy integration of additional applications, such as 3D mapping and asset detection. The solution, which includes the drone, docking station, ground control station, and advanced payloads, supports various third-party integrations, including traffic monitoring and video management systems.

The solution, including drone, docking station, ground control station, and advanced payloads, supports various third-party integrations.

Advertisment

Dominik Müller, CEO of Swisscom Broadcast, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Nokia on this pivotal project. Their industrial-grade hardware combined with our Drone Operations expertise will expedite the launch of our DaaS offering, supporting both industrial and public safety needs in Switzerland.”

Raghav Sahgal, Nokia’s President of Cloud and Network Services, commented, “We are honoured to partner with Swisscom Broadcast on this transformative project. The Nokia Drone Networks solution, supported by MXIE technology, will enable Swiss enterprises to access a superior DaaS offering, enhancing worker and public safety.”

The collaboration between Nokia and Swisscom Broadcast signifies a major leap forward in drone technology and infrastructure, setting a new standard for large-scale DaaS deployments globally.