Nokia, Motorola Solutions unveil AI-led drone tech for public safety

Nokia and Motorola Solutions have introduced an AI-driven, automated drone-in-a-box solution to improve public safety and mission-critical industries. The joint initiative integrates Nokia Drone Networks with Motorola Solutions’ CAPE software to enhance situational awareness, streamline remote operations, and enable faster decision-making.

The solution allows for the remote dispatch of drones from operation centres to assess emergencies and hazards in real time.

CAPE software’s flight-safe features adjust the drone’s path to avoid obstacles, stay within a geofenced area, and adapt to changing terrain altitude. Assistive AI helps operators analyse real-time data. Combined with Nokia’s 4G/LTE and 5G-connected technology, these capabilities enable seamless remote operations beyond the visual line of sight (BVLOS).

Advanced Capabilities for Diverse Industries

Nokia Drone Networks comprises UAVs with dual gimbal cameras for HD and thermal imaging, docking stations, ground control stations, and associated software. The system supports safer operations across sectors like oil and gas, ports, and energy by providing tactical intelligence for hard-to-reach sites, reducing reliance on helicopters, and lowering carbon emissions.

Jehan Wickramasuriya, Corporate Vice President of AI and Intelligence Platforms at Motorola Solutions, stated that the solution provides actionable intelligence to address the operational needs of public safety and critical industries. “This drone-in-a-box solution seamlessly fits within our customers’ workflows, providing actionable live-stream insights while simplifying evidence collection,” he said.

Emphasising the collaboration’s impact on operational safety and sustainability, Stephan Litjens, Vice President of CNS Enterprise Campus Edge Solutions at Nokia, pointed out that the partnership with Motorola Solutions is a significant step toward a more mature and sustainable drone industry.

“Together, we are setting technology best practices in drone connectivity and AI. With an open API architecture, we are transforming drones into daily helpers for public safety and mission-critical operations,” he said.

Enhancing Public Safety and Industrial Operations

Drone as First Responder (DFR) programmes have demonstrated enhanced responder safety by delivering tactical intelligence and improving coordination.

By enabling early assessment of emergencies, the new solution helps optimise resource allocation while enhancing safety for workers, property, and premises. The technology is positioned as a sustainable alternative to helicopters, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Nokia’s drone technology complies with international industry standards and features upgradable components, ensuring long-lasting solutions while reducing electronic waste. Integrating AI and advanced connectivity establishes a framework for safer, more efficient critical communication infrastructure, driving innovation in the drone industry.