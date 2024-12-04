Motorola launches Moto AI: Smartphone experiences with AI

Motorola has stepped into the AI revolution with a suite of artificial intelligence features, Moto AI, which is designed to redefine user interaction with smartphones. Moto AI promises a smarter, more intuitive experience, offering personalised tools to streamline everyday tasks and enhance productivity. This innovative suite is now available on select Motorola devices, introducing features that push the boundaries of what users expect from their mobile devices.

What is Moto AI?

Moto AI is Motorola’s proprietary suite of AI-driven features, aimed at improving user efficiency and convenience by integrating artificial intelligence into daily smartphone interactions. It not only simplifies user tasks but also enhances accessibility and personalisation. It leverages advanced AI models to help users stay organised, save time, and find information effortlessly.

Key Features of Moto AI

Moto AI boasts three main features that cater to productivity, memory, and efficiency:

Catch Me Up

It is a feature designed for users who may have missed notifications, this feature generates intelligent summaries of unread messages and alerts. It acts as a personal assistant, highlighting only the essential details, ensuring that users stay updated without the clutter of multiple notifications.

Pay Attention

This feature transforms smartphones into efficient meeting companions by capturing, transcribing, and summarising key points during conversations or meetings. Whether it's a professional discussion or a casual chat, this tool ensures no important detail goes unnoticed.

Remember This

With the ultimate memory aid, this feature allows users to tag and search for photos and screenshots with accompanying notes. With voice-based search capability, users can retrieve information quickly and effortlessly, making it ideal for organising visuals with context.

Eligibility and Access

Moto AI is currently available on select Motorola devices, with more expected to join the lineup in the future. Users can determine their eligibility and access Moto AI by following these steps:

Eligibility Criteria:

Moto AI is compatible with devices such as the Razr 50 Ultra, Razr 50, Razr, and Edge 50 Ultra. Users must update their devices to the latest software version to unlock Moto AI features.

Joining the Program:

Motorola has launched an open beta program to allow users to experience Moto AI early. To join:

Update your smartphone to the latest software version.

Search for "Moto AI" on the Google Play Store and join the beta program.

Once enrolled, update the Moto AI app to enable the suite’s features.

What’s Next for Moto AI?

Motorola envisions Moto AI as a stepping stone to deeper AI integration across its devices. With the beta program as a testbed, the company aims to refine its features based on user feedback. This ensures that future iterations of Moto AI will not only meet but exceed user expectations.

Motorola’s open beta initiative allows users to test Moto AI’s features before the wider release. This approach ensures that the technology aligns with user requirements while providing valuable feedback for refinement by inviting users to experience AI-driven functionality